Italy - Factors to watch on March 6

ITALY POLITICS

President Giorgio Napolitano is considering appointing a new technocrat government led by a non-politician as one way out of Italy’s political stalemate, Italian officials said on Tuesday.

As Italy faces a deep political crisis, the fate of the country is in the hands of an octogenarian former communist only weeks from retirement.

The political novices of Italy’s 5-Star Movement had an early taste on Tuesday of the pressure from a hungry media pack when one official created a storm by defending fascism and another had to beg journalists not to ask for interviews.

* ITALIAN BANKS

Quarterly results for Italian banks to be published in coming weeks will show larger loan loss provisions following a moral suasion by the Bank of Italy on this issue, Il Sole 24Ore reported on Wednesday.

* MONTE DEI PASCHI DI SIENA

Italian financial police have searched premises connected with the Tuscan lender as part of a new investigation into suspected insider trading, police said on Tuesday.

The troubled bank will start in coming days talks with the European Commission on its industrial plan after having received 4 billion euros in state aids by the Italian government, Il Sole 24Ore reported on Wednesday.

* MEDIOBANCA

Italian investment bank Mediobanca on Wednesday launched two voluntary offers to buy back some of its senior unsecured bonds maturing in 2014 for up to 2 bln euros.

* BANCO POPOLARE

Banco Popolare and Credit Agricole, owners of Agos Ducato, may have to recapitalise the consumer credit unit again in the short term, MF reported on Wednesday.

RCS MEDIAGROUP

RCS is considering a capital increase of 550 million euros in two steps as well as banking financing of 575 million euros, Il Messaggero reported on Wednesday.

FIAT

Europe’s ailing car market has weakened further in recent months and with no signs of recovery, some industry leaders hope governments will relax their opposition to plant closures and job cuts needed to restore profits.

Billionaire industrialist Ratan Tata pored over every inch of the new million-euro ($1.3 million) LaFerrari on the Italian supercar maker’s stand at the Geneva auto show.

Fiat has talked to banks about financing for the buyout of a Chrysler stake, the company’s chief executive said.

* BANCA CARIGE

The main foundation shareholder of Banca Carige is ready to dilute its stake in the lender to up to 40 percent from its current 47 percent in a capital increase, La Stampa said, citing sources.

ANSALDO STS, FINMECCANICA

Italian rail technology company Ansaldo STS said on Tuesday it expects new orders to remain flat or rise slightly this year in a market marked by a drop in investments and strong competition.

GENERALI, PIRELLI

Mario Greco, chief executive of Generali, has resigned from the board of Italian tyremaker Pirelli to fully focus on the reorganisation of the insurance group.

RCS MEDIAGROUP

The board of the media group will meet on Friday to discuss issues including debt rescheduling and its magazine sale plan, while the approval of the industrial plan is not expected before March 11, a source close to the matter said on Tuesday.

ITALCEMENTI

Italcementi said on Tuesday it would pay a 2012 dividend of 0.06 euros for each ordinary and saving shares and forecast an improvement in its core earnings this year.

MEDIASET

The board approved proposals to modify a number of articles in the company’s bylaws, which will be submitted for approval to the extraordinary session of the Annual General Meeting.

BREMBO

Brakes manufacturer Brembo expects to post an 8 percent rise in revenues in 2013, the company’s executive vice chairman told Reuters on Tuesday.

YOOX

Online fashion retailer Yoox is looking to reap full benefits from its newly automated distribution platform in 2013 after investments started to pay off last year.

MOLESKINE IPO

Italy’s Moleskine could aim for a valuation of up to 17.3 times its forecast 2014 core earnings in a planned initial public offering (IPO) in Milan this month, according to research by UBS reviewed by Reuters.

Board meetings on FY results:

Amplifon followed by analysts presentation (1430 GMT), Banca Ifis (0800 GMT) followed by news conference with CEO Giovanni Bossi (1200 GMT), CDC, Geox followed by conference call (1630 GMT), Safilo Group, Txt e-solutions. CDC EGM- 1300 GMT. Italcementi presents FY results- 1430 GMT. Tod’s board meets to call AGM.

