Italy - Factors to watch on March 7

ITALY POLITICS

Italian centre-left leader Pier Luigi Bersani rallied his party on Wednesday behind a plan to form a minority government backed by populist Beppe Grillo after failing to secure victory in last week’s election.

EURO ZONE

Standard & Poor’s has revised its outlook on Portugal’s BB/B sovereign ratings to stable from negative, citing fresh evidence that European institutions will continue to support the country’s efforts to get its fiscal house in order.

MONTE PASCHI SIENA

The spokesman of Monte Paschi di Siena, the Italian bank at the center of an investigation into alleged corruption and fraud, was found dead at the bank’s Siena headquarters, a judicial source and a banking source told Reuters on Wednesday.

The spokesman of Monte Paschi di Siena found dead on Wednesday was under pressure over an investigation into alleged corruption and fraud that has rocked the world’s oldest bank, reporters who knew him said.

MEDIASET

An alliance between Beppe Grillo’s anti-establishment 5-Star Movement and Italy’s centre-left could pave the way for tough conflict of interest rules, forcing Silvio Berlusconi to choose between politics or his vast media empire.

* ENI

Eni is talking to China’s CNPC to sell a stake of up to 20 percent in its Mozambique gas field in the Rovuma Basin for around $4 billion, MF reported, citing sources.

PARMALAT

The dairy group said on Tuesday it had hired three independent experts to help it assess whether the price it paid for the acquisition of Lactalis American Group (LAG) could be reduced on the basis of a clause in the contract which ties the price paid for the deal to LAG’s performance.

* ATLANTIA

Private equity CVC Capital is eying the antenna broadcasting business of highway operator Atlantia which is valued between 100 million and 200 million euros, Il Sole 24 Ore said.

* GEMINA, ATLANTIA

Atlantia has changed the share swap ratio for the planned merger with Gemina, which controls Rome’s airports, to 1 to 9 while an independent committee of Gemina is looking for 1 to 8, Il Messaggero said.

SAFILO

Italian upmarket eyewear maker Safilo posted a 7.2 percent drop in 2012 net profit on Wednesday and said it would focus on local brands and expansion outside of Europe to help offset the loss of the Giorgio Armani licence.

GEOX

Italian upmarket shoemaker Geox cut its dividend for 2012 and said it expected sales in the first half of 2013 to fall in line with last year as shoppers rein in spending in its recession-hit domestic market.

Board meetings on FY results: Autogrill followed by analyst meeting (1500 GMT), Azimut, Campari Group followed by conference call, Cementir (preliminary FY results on Jan. 31), Credito Bergamasco , Datalogic, ERG, Recordati (preliminary FY results on Feb. 12), Telecom Italia (preliminary FY results on Feb. 7).

