Italy - Factors to watch on March 13

ITALY DEBT AUCTIONS

The treasury sells on Wednesday 2.5-3.5 billion euros of three-year, fixed-rate BTP bonds, 1,5-2.0 billion euros of 15-year BTPs, and 1.0-1.75 billion euros of two floating rate CCTeu bonds.

* UBI BANCA

Italy’s No.5 bank by number of branches said on Wednesday it expected loan losses this year to remain below 2012 levels despite a protracted recession on its domestic market. [ID:nI6N0BJ02L*

* ENEL

Italy’s biggest utility will sell 6 billion euros of assets and slash costs in an effort to reduce debt and keep its credit rating as a recession at home bites into earnings, it said on Wednesday.

* SNAM

Italian gas grid operator said on Wednesday it had hiked its investments to 2016 to upgrade its transport and storage network and position itself as a key European player.

* GENERALI

The biggest Italian insurer will post a full-year operating profit of around 4.1 billion euros for 2012, Il Sole 24Ore reported on Wednesday.

* TELECOM ITALIA

Italian former telecommunications monopoly does not need a capital hike, Telecom Chief Executive Franco Bernabe said on Tuesday at a meeting with small shareholders, Il Sole 24Ore reported on Wednesday.

* ASTALDI

The Italian builder is in pole position to win a contract worth 225 million euros in Poland, MF reported on Wednesday, adding Astaldi has presented an offer together with a Polish company.

LOTTOMATICA

The gaming company forecast on Tuesday a rise in 2013 core profits and revenues, underpinned by its video lottery business in Canada, and proposed a 2012 dividend of 0.73 euros per share, against 0.71 euros paid on its 2011 results. 

PARMALAT

The company has appointed auditor PricewaterhouseCoopers to make checks over data needed to calculate the final price for its acquisition of sister company Lactalis American Group (LAG) last year.

INTESA SANPAOLO

The bank said it could cut its presence in Hungary after losses there pushed it into the red in the last quarter, calling the eastern European country a “nightmare” for the banking industry.

FIAT

The carmaker and its U.S. unit Chrysler are still discussing how to merge the companies, Fiat Chairman John Elkann said on Tuesday.

BRUNELLO CUCINELLI

It proposed on Tuesday to pay a dividend of 0.08 euros per share after its net profit rose 26 percent in 2012 on demand for its high-priced cashmere sweaters.

ATLANTIA

Moody’s has affirmed the highways group’s Baa1 rating with a negative outlook.

ENEL

The utility presents its new business plan on Wednesday and releases final 2012 results.

SNAM

The gas grid group presents new business plan on Wednesday.

UBI BANCA

The bank releases 2012 results on Wednesday.

