Italy - Factors to watch on March 19

The following factors could affect Italian markets on Tuesday.

Reuters has not verified the newspaper reports, and cannot vouch for their accuracy. New items are marked with (*).

CYPRUS LEVY

Euro zone finance ministers are in favour of imposing a 15.6 percent levy on deposits of above 100,000 euros in Cyprus’s banks to help recapitalise its financial sector while sparing depositors up to that level, euro zone officials said.

ITALY POLITICS

Former Italian Prime Minister Silvio Berlusconi promised a wave of protests if a centre-left candidate was elected to succeed President Giorgio Napolitano, as the stalemate after last month’s deadlocked elections deepened on Monday.

ITALY DEBT

Italy will launch a new tranche of its four-year retail bond in mid-April while it will wait for less volatile markets to issue a new 30-year benchmark paper, the head of the Debt Management Office said on Monday.

UNICREDIT, INTESA SANPAOLO

Ratings agency Fitch on Monday cut its ratings on Italy’s biggest lenders Intesa Sanpaolo and UniCredit following its recent downgrade of the country’s sovereign debt.

Outspoken Italian businessman Diego Della Valle said in an interview in La Repubblica he hoped Intesa supervisory board chairman Giovanni Bazoli would not let himself reappointed. Two of the bank’s leading foundation shareholders filed their slate of candidates for the board with Bazoli’s name at the top, indicating he could be named chairman if the slate wins through.

FIAT

The Russian government is wooing Fiat to produce the jeep at the Tagaz factory, several papers said, citing Russia’s Kommersant.

Europe’s new car market shrank a further 10.2 percent in February, according to figures from the Association of European Car Manufacturers on Tuesday.

SARAS

The Italian refiner said on Tuesday that, in line with its dividend policy, it will not pay a dividend on 2012 results. The group confirmed preliminary results given earlier this month, with a full-year reported net loss of 90.1 million euros.

BANCA POPOLARE DI MILANO

The issue of a capital increase aimed at repaying 500 million euros in state-backed Tremonti bonds could be discussed on Tuesday by the lender’s board, two sources close to the situation said. The board meets on 2012 results.

* BANCA CARIGE

There is some doubt whether the bank will be able to pay a dividend, several papers said.

IMPREGILO

Italian builder Salini aims to net new contracts for more than 10 billion euros ($13 billion) by 2015 with the acquisition of larger peer Impregilo, its chief executive said in an interview with Reuters on Monday.

* ITALCEMENTI

The group said in slides on Tuesday it is prepared to consider disposal opportunities if “the price is right”. It said its current disposal pipeline is focused on real estate property (Morocco, US).

TELECOM ITALIA MEDIA

The idea of a capital increase of 150 million euros underwritten by Telecom Italia is being mulled, according to MF.

AION RENEWABLES

The renewable energy company was ruled bankrupt by a court in Reggio Emilia, the company said on Monday.

For Italian market data and news, click on codes in brackets:

20 biggest gainers (in percentage)............

20 biggest losers (in percentage).............

FTSE IT allshare index

FTSE Mib index........

FTSE Allstars index...

FTSE Mid Cap index....

Block trades..........

Stories on Italy...... IT-LEN

For pan-European market data and news, click on codes in brackets: European Equities speed guide................... FTSEurofirst 300 index.............................. DJ STOXX index...................................... Top 10 STOXX sectors........................... Top 10 EUROSTOXX sectors...................... Top 10 Eurofirst 300 sectors................... Top 25 European pct gainers....................... Top 25 European pct losers........................ Main stock markets: Dow Jones............... Wall Street report ..... Nikkei 225............. Tokyo report............ FTSE 100............... London report........... Xetra DAX............. Frankfurt market stories CAC-40................. Paris market stories... World Indices..................................... Reuters survey of world bourse outlook......... Western European IPO diary.......................... European Asset Allocation........................ Reuters News at a Glance: Equities............... Main currency report:...............................