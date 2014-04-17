Factors to watch on April 17

The following factors could affect Italian markets on Thursday.

Reuters has not verified the newspaper reports, and cannot vouch for their accuracy. New items are marked with (*).

DEBT

Treasury offers new 6-year maturity BTP Italia to institutional investors.

Treasury announces sale of CTZ and BTPei bonds, with relative amounts to be auctioned on April 24.

COMPANIES

TELECOM ITALIA

Telecom Italia investors on Wednesday elected Giuseppe Recchi as chairman in a board renewal that for the first time puts independent directors in charge of overseeing Italy’s largest phone group.

BANCA POPOLARE DI MILANO

Banca Popolare di Milano said on Wednesday rejection of corporate governance reforms by its shareholders over the weekend would not delay plans it has for a capital increase of 500 million euros.

BANCA MONTE DEI PASCHI DI SIENA

Italian lender Banca Monte dei Paschi di Siena BMPS.MI said on Thursday it had called a board meeting for Friday but gave no further details.

UNICREDIT

Italy’s biggest bank by assets UniCredit CRDI.MI said on Thursday its online banking unit FinecoBank had filed to list on the Milan stock market.

ENI

Italian energy major Eni ENI.MI has invited interested companies to put forward design proposals for a floating liquefied natural gas (LNG) plant in Mozambique.

FIAT CHRYSLER AUTOMOBILES

Fiat Chrysler Automobiles will announce an agreement by the end of April to allow production of Jeep models in China, the head of the Jeep brand, Mike Manley, said on Wednesday.

SALINI IMPREGILO

The group said on Thursday it had won a contract worth 410 million euros to build to build a section of a motorway in Slovakia.

SAIPEM

An Italian court has ruled that Pietro Varone, former chief of oil service firm Saipem’s SPMI.MI engineering business, was improperly dismissed in connection with corruption allegations in Algeria, according to a court document seen by Reuters.

CIR

Italian holding company CIR CIRX.MI said on Wednesday it was not possible to say when debt restructuring talks with creditor banks over its troubled Sorgenia energy unit would end.

The adviser of troubled Italian energy group Sorgenia will meet creditor banks on Thursday with a final deal over debt restructuring in sight, a source close to the matter said.

BANCO POPOLARE

Capital increase ends.

Milan, Bourse after hours trading closed.

