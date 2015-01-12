Italy - Factors to watch on January 12

The following factors could affect Italian markets on Monday.

ECONOMY

Bank of Italy releases November data on bank deposits and November statistics on Italian government bond holdings at Italy-based banks.

DEBT

Treasury sells 8.0 billion euros 12-month BOT bills due Jan. 14, 2016 (365 days). Subscriptions close at 1000 GMT.

COMPANIES

BANKS

Italian banks that had a capital shortfall at the end of a Europe-wide health check of the sector will not have to carry out more capital increases beyond those already planned, European Central Bank’s supervisory board member Fabio Panetta told La Repubblica on Sunday. Panetta’s comments come after the ECB proposed individual capital targets for some Italian banks that are higher than Basel III requirements.

* The Italian treasury and the prime minister’s office are studying a project that would involve selling around 50 billion euros of banks’ bad loans to the ECB in the form of asset-backed securities, La Repubblica said. The bad loans would be sold for 20 billion euros and any further losses would be covered by the Italian treasury, the paper said, adding that aproposal had been sent to the Bank of Italy and the ECB.

Italy’s Prime Minister Matteo Renzi said on Saturday the country has “too many banks”, adding they should be more focused on lending money to small and medium enterprises than maintaining their power in closed economic lobbies. * UNICREDIT

The bank is cited by the Financial Times on Monday among European lenders that are believed to have relatively low equity levels and may need to follow Santander’s example in raising capital. * BANCO POPOLARE, Banca POPOLARE DI MILANO

The bank could be the ideal partner for Veneto Banca, Corriere Economia wrote on Monday, while Banca Popolare di Milano could merge with Carige or Banca Popolare di Vicenza.

BANCA CARIGE

Italy’s market watchdog has asked an Italian court to annul the bank’s 2013 financial statement after saying the lender did not used proper accounting rules to calculate it, Banca Carige said on Friday.

Consob’s measures will not have any impact on the value and the schedule of a 700 million euro planned rights issue, a spokesman for the bank told Reuters on Sunday.

BANCA MONTE DEI PASCHI

The Tuscan bank will discuss a plan to strengthen its capital base with the European Central Bank regulatory arm on Jan. 15 and it will likely hold a board meeting on the issue on Jan. 16, daily la Repubblica reported on Saturday.

GENERALI

By the end of January the insurer will complete the buyout of GPH, an eastern European joint venture it holds with Czech group PPF, by purchasing the stake it does not yet own for around 1.3 billion euros, sources close to the company said on Sunday, confirming a media report.

UNICREDIT

Regulatory issues in the United States for Spain’s Banco Santander are slowing down the completion of a deal between the Spanish bank and the Italian lender to merger their asset managers, Il Sole 24 Ore reported on Saturday.

CEMENTIR, CALTAGIRONE, VIANINI LAVORI

The board of the cement maker will ask for shareholders’ approval of a rights issue of up to 300 million euros, the company said on Saturday.

Caltagirone spa, which owns 31.7 percent of Cementir, and Vianini Lavori, which has 25.5 percent stake in the cement maker, said on Sunday they would take part in the capital increase pro rata.

WORLD DUTY FREE

The chief executive of the Italian travel retailer has said its main shareholder, Italy’s Benetton family, could agree to bring in a new partner and that he considered this a “good option”, according to Spanish newspaper Expansion.

ATLANTIA

The main shareholders in the motorway and airport operator are weighing the sale of a 30-40 percent stake in the motorway unit Autostrade per l‘Italia, financial daily Il Sole 24 Ore reported on Saturday.

ENI

Egypt has signed six new oil and gas exploration contracts worth hundreds of millions of dollars with foreign and Egyptian companies including Italy’s Eni, the oil ministry said on Friday.

SALINI IMPREGILO

The builder said in a statement on Friday it secured a 607 million-euro funding for the third lot of the Terzo Valico Genoa Alessandria high speed rail line, paving the way for works to start by end June.

MEDIOLANUM

Fininvest said in a statement on Friday it had set up the trust to hold part of its stake in asset manager Mediolanum, following approval by its board.

TELECOM ITALIA

The Italian government has postponed to end March the deadline for telecoms operators to present investment plans in wideband networks that would benefit from tax breaks, daily La Stampa said on Saturday.

BANCA ETRURIA

The small Italian bank sees its core capital falling under a minimum threshold set by regulators and hopes to find a partner who could help it shore up its capital.

SORGENIA

The energy unit of CIR and Verbund will likely pass in the hands of creditor banks at the end of January, daily Il Messaggero reported on Saturday.

MOVIEMAX MEDIA GROUP

An Italian court ruled that the company has gone bankrupt, putting an end to a bailout procedure for the group, Moviemax Media group said on Saturday.

BRUNELLO CUCINELLI

Holds board meeting on preliminary FY results.

IVS GROUP

Holds extraordinary shareholders’ meeting (1000 GMT).

KI GROUP

Trades ex-dividend of 0.453 euro per share.

