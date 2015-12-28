Italy - Factors to watch on December 28

The following factors could affect Italian markets on Monday.

DEBT

Italy’s debt issuance is set to fall in 2016 thanks to much lower redemptions and a smaller budget deficit, the treasury said on Wednesday.

COMPANIES

(*) BANCA MONTE DEI PASCHI

Monte dei Paschi di Siena has signed a binding agreement to sell a portfolio of non-performing loans with a gross book value of 1 billion euros ($1.1 billion) to a Deutsche Bank vehicle, Italy’s third-largest bank said on Monday.

On Dec. 24 the bank signed an agreement with labour unions to reduce the wages of 180 top executives by 2.5 percent, Fabi union said in a statement on Saturday, adding this deal spreads more evenly the burden of cost cutting measures required by the European Central Bank as part of its restructuring plan.

FIAT CHRYSLER AUTOMOBILES, EXOR

The top two investors in Ferrari have signed a shareholder pact giving them a total voting power of nearly 50 percent to keep firm grip on the sports car maker after it separates from Fiat Chrysler Automobiles, Exor said on Wednesday.

FCA US LLC said on Thursday it was recalling an estimated 352,831 suvs in the U.S.

Ferrari North America Inc., a division of Ferrari NV , is recalling some 2016 California T vehicles due to the risk of a fuel leak in the engine compartment, according to a U.S. Department of Transportation (DOT) notice on Friday.

ENI

Egypt has reached an agreement with the Italian oil major to launch work at Zohr gas field, the country’s Petroleum Minister Tarek El-Molla said on Saturday according to a statement published by the State information service website.

TELECOM ITALIA

The Italian phone company said on Wednesday it would appeal to Lazio administrative court against a fine by Italy’s competition authority.

VENETO BANCA IPO-VENE.MI

The lender has set up a banking consortium to run a planned rights issue of up to 1 billion euros that will take place in the second quarter of next year, it said, adding Banca IMI will act as sole global coordinator and bookrunner.

ITALIAN BANKS

Oliver Wyman and Societe Generale will advise the four small Italian banks rescued in November on the sale of their assets, la Repubblica reported on Sunday.

GENERALI

The insurer will cut costs for more than the 780 million euros planned for this year, COO Carsten Schildknecht told Il Sole 24 Ore on Sunday, adding this will allow Generali to invest more to develop its business.

FINCANTIERI

British Telecom top executive Corrado Sciolla will likely become Fincantieri new CEO, la Repubblica reported on Thursday, adding the group could announce a cash call in March.

ZUCCHI

French private equity group Astrance will subscribe a 10-million-euro cash call for the cash-strapped company, Zucchi said on Wednesday, adding it had reached an agreement with creditor banks over a debt restructuring.

DELCLIMA

Mitsubishi Electric Corporation said on Wednesday it would launch a mandatory tender offer on the 25 percent of DeLclima it does not already own at 4.5271 euros per share.

ASSITECA

Trades ex-dividend of 0.03 euro per share.

TERNIENERGIA

Ordinary shareholders’ meeting (1000 GMT).

