Italy - Factors to watch on Jan. 10

ECONOMY

Bank of Italy releases November data on bank lending and domestic government bond holdings at Italy-based banks.

COMPANIES

TELECOM ITALIA

The phone company has no intention of merging its TIM Participações SA unit with Brazilian wireless carrier Oi SA, a spokesman for Telecom Italia said on Tuesday.

"Reports on the matter are groundless," the spokesman said.

FIAT CHRYSLER AUTOMOBILES

The group's Jeep chief Mike Manley said the brand is on track to meet a previously announced 2018 worldwide sales target of 1.9 million vehicles. (*) Fiat Chief Executive Sergio Marchionne said on Monday the decision to retool factories in Ohio and Michigan to build new Jeep sport utility vehicles, including a pickup truck, "was in the works and has been in the works for a long period of time."

But he also told reporters at the Detroit auto show that uncertainty over U.S. President-elect Donald Trump's trade and tax policies could lead auto makers to delay investments in Mexico.

ITALIAN BANKS (*) Italian lenders Popolare di Vicenza and Veneto Banca have unveiled a proposed settlement deal with disgruntled shareholders that could cost the two banks more than 600 million euros ($634 million), adding to capital pressures that may push them to request state aid.

The two banks are seen as the next trouble spot in Italy's slow-burning banking crisis after the government stepped in at the end of 2016 to bail out the country's third-biggest lender Banca Monte dei Paschi di Siena. (*) Following a call by the head of Italy's banking association Abi, legislators are examining ways to draw up a list of the names of banks' insolvent borrowers, including those for Monte dei Paschi, and make it public, reported several dailies. (*) But people in the Treasury are cautious about this initiative, claiming it could put the borrowers in greater difficulty and make it harder to reclaim their money, la Repubblica reported.

(*) BANCA MONTE DEI PASCHI DI SIENA

Chief Executive Marco Morelli and Chairman Alessandro Falciai will meet Economy Minister Pier Carlo Padoan on Tuesday to discuss the lender's restructuring plan, which will also then have to be shared with the European Central bank, reported Il Sole 24 Ore.

(*) UBI BANCA

The lender's board could be called on Thursday to give its final green light to the offer on three small Italian banks rescued in 2015, as no other expressions of interest have been made for them, several dailies reported. (*) UNICREDIT

Negotiations to lay-off 3,900 people start on Tuesday between the company and unions, Il Sole 24 Ore reported.

ENI

Italy is sending its ambassador back to Libya, its foreign ministry said on Monday, making it the first Western diplomatic mission to reopen in the divided country.

BRUNELLO CUCINELLI

The Italian luxury goods maker expects double-digit growth for 2017 revenues and profits after posting a 10.1 percent rise in full-year 2016 sales on Monday.

AS ROMA

Ordinary shareholders' meeting (1400 GMT).

