Italy - Factors to watch on Jan. 11

DEBT

Treasury sells 7.0 billion euros 12-month BOT bills. Subscriptions close at 1000 GMT.

POLITICS

After being rejected by the Liberals, Italy's anti-establishment 5-Star Movement on Tuesday went back to its alliance with UKIP in the European Parliament and on its return gave up a leading role in the grouping.

COMPANIES (*) ITALIAN BANKS

Italy will not need the support of the European Stability Mechanism (ESM), Economy Minister Pier Carlo Padoan told la Repubblica daily, adding that troubled lender Monte dei Paschi is healthy and will return to profit.

UNICREDIT

Italy's biggest bank said on Tuesday its chairman and three deputy chairmen would take a 40 percent cut to their annual salary, following in the tracks of CEO Jean Pierre Mustier. (*) New shares in the bank's upcoming capital increase could be issued at a price of 1.2-1.3 euros each, Il Messaggero said, citing bankers in the cash call consortium.

Abu Dhabi investment firm Aabar Investments, which is one of the core shareholders in UniCredit, is ready to spend 650 million euros to buy into the bank's cash call, Il Messaggero added.

BANCA MONTE DEI PASCHI DI SIENA

The bank's top executives met with Italy's economy minister on Tuesday to start discussing a restructuring plan that will be presented to the European Central Bank in the coming weeks.

(*) The bank's board is set to approve the issuance of new bonds backed by the state at a Jan. 19 meeting, Corriere della Sera said.

UBI BANCA

Italy's fifth largest bank is set to clinch the proposed purchase of Banca Marche, Banca Etruria and CariChieti this week after the three small lenders rescued from bankruptcy in November 2015 failed to attract fresh bids from other investors, two sources familiar with the matter said on Tuesday.

(*) SALINI IMPREGILO

The Panama Canal Authority said on Tuesday that it rejected two new cost overrun claims from companies that built its third set of locks, with the total claims now reaching $5.7 billion.

The waterway authority said the new claims presented by Grupo Unidos Por el Canal (GUPC), a consortium led by Spain's Sacyr and Italy's Impregilo, did not follow the dispute resolution process under the contract. (*) ANSALDO STS

Ansaldo Sts said on Wednesday it had been assigned works for technological systems of the high speed "Terzo Valico Dei Giovi" line between Milan and Genoa for 174.6 million euros.

(*) ENEL

Enel Open Fiber has signed a partnership with Italian motorway operator Anas as part of its plan to develop an ultra-fast broadband network in the country, several newspapers said.

TELECOM ITALIA

Brazil's telecoms regulator Anatel President Juarez Quadros told Reuters on Tuesday an eventual combination between carriers Oi and Tim Participaçoes might not be 'tough to approve.'

ALITALIA

Top management expected to meet trade unions on new industrial plan.

DIGITAL BROS

Ordinary and extraordinary shareholders' meeting (0800 GMT).

