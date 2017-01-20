Italy - Factors to watch on Jan. 20

The following factors could affect Italian markets on Friday.

Reuters has not verified the newspaper reports, and cannot vouch for their accuracy. New items are marked with (*).

For a complete list of diary events in Italy please click on .

COMPANIES

MONTE DEI PASCHI

Italy treasury said on Thursday it had granted Monte dei Paschi di Siena guarantee for bond issues.

The bank will approve its 2016 results at a board meeting on Feb. 9. (*) Italy's market watchdog has opened an investigation into alleged market manipulation regarding the bank's failed share sale, several newspapers reported.

FIAT CHRYSLER

Standard & Poor's said on Thursday it had affirmed Fiat Chrysler Automobiles 'BB/B' ratings after alleged emissions violations in the United States.

UBI BANCA

The lender's CEO Victor Massiah said on Thursday the bank aimed at executing a cash call needed to buy three rescued banks by end-June.

(*) POPOLARE DI VICENZA, VENETO BANCA

The two mutual lenders Popolare Vicenza and Veneto Banca have placed 2 billion euros of non-performing loans in two vehicles that will be securitised and used as collateral for short-medium term loans from other banks, Il Sole 24 Ore said.

Fabrizio Viola, CEO of Popolare Vicenza and executive committee chairman of Veneto Banca, has agreed to present a capital plan for the two banks to the ECB by end February, putting back to March the drafting of the lenders' merger plan Il Messaggero said.

ANSALDO STS

The shareholders' meeting has approved legal action against Elliott representative Giuseppe Bivona, forcing him off the board.

Ansaldo STS majority shareholder Hitachi still aims to buy the whole railway-signal maker, its CEO Andy Barr told journalists on the sidelines of the shareholders meeting. Barr added that 2017 will be a better year for the company than 2016.

FINCANTIERI

Fincantieri said on Thursday it had signed a memorandum agreement with Carnival Corporation & plc for the construction of two new cruise ships for an overall value exceeding 1 billion euros.

BRUNELLO CUCINELLI

Mediobanca said on Thursday it started the sale of 3.02 percent stake in the fashion company through an accelerated bookbuilding aimed at institutional investors. (*) A stake of up to 3.02 percent in the Italian luxury goods maker has been placed at 21.09 euros per share, two sources said on Friday.

SAFILO

Shares in the Italian eyewear maker fell more than 15 percent on Thursday after reports French luxury group LVMH would take a stake in spectacle manufacturer Marcolin.

BB BIOTECH

Board meeting on preliminary FY results.

MOLESKINE

Trade is suspended on Milan Stock Exchange ahead of delisting.

For Italian market data and news, click on codes in brackets:

20 biggest gainers (in percentage)............

20 biggest losers (in percentage).............

FTSE IT allshare index

FTSE Mib index........

FTSE Allstars index...

FTSE Mid Cap index....

Block trades..........

Stories on Italy...... IT-LEN

For pan-European market data and news, click on codes in brackets: European Equities speed guide................... FTSEurofirst 300 index.............................. DJ STOXX index...................................... Top 10 STOXX sectors........................... Top 10 EUROSTOXX sectors...................... Top 10 Eurofirst 300 sectors................... Top 25 European pct gainers....................... Top 25 European pct losers........................ Main stock markets: Dow Jones............... Wall Street report ..... Nikkei 225............. Tokyo report............ FTSE 100............... London report........... Xetra DAX............. Frankfurt market stories CAC-40................. Paris market stories... World Indices..................................... Reuters survey of world bourse outlook......... Western European IPO diary.......................... European Asset Allocation........................ Reuters News at a Glance: Equities............... Main currency report:...............................