Italy - Factors to watch on Jan. 23

ECONOMY

An Italian prosecutor has asked for five current and former managers at credit ratings agency Standard & Poor's to be jailed for alleged market manipulation in relation to a sovereign downgrade of the country, a court heard on Friday.

The government could ask the European Commission for a "margin of flexibility" on its budget given the recent natural disasters the country has faced, reported la Repubblica on Sunday, without giving details.

Italy must address its debt problems and put them on a "descending trajectory", president of the European Commission Valdis Dombrovskis said in an interview to La Stampa on Sunday, adding he hoped Italy would cut its structural deficit as requested by the Commission given "it's not much".

DEBT

Treasury announces sale of zero-coupon and inflation-linked bonds, with relative amounts to be auctioned on Jan. 26.

COMPANIES

UNICREDIT

Reverse stock split takes effect assigning one new ordinary share for every ten owned.

BANCA MONTE DEI PASCHI DI SIENA

Technical staff from the European Central Bank will meet the lender in its Milan headquarters this week for a "routine appointment", focusing on the lender's 2016 results, La Stampa reported on Saturday.

The bank will be updating its industrial plan, which it will have to present to the European Commission, with the help of consultants McKinsey and Oliver Wyman, Corriere della Sera reported on Saturday.

ASSICURAZIONI GENERALI, INTESA SANPAOLO

Intesa Sanpaolo could take a stake in Generali, La Stampa reported on Saturday, adding the lender could team up with German insurer Allianz. Allianz, which is looking for acquisition targets and has looked at Generali in the past, could buy some foreign assets of Italy's biggest insurance company.

Generali's Chief Financial Officer Alberto Minali could be leaving his position in Generali, "in a matter of days", La Stampa also reported.

(*) Minali could tender his resignation as early as this week, La Stampa reported on Monday.

ITALIAN BANKS

Italy's banking sector still has issues to confront but the government is addressing them and overall the sector is recovering and has better capital and liquidity levels, president of the European Commission Valdis Dombrovskis said in an interview to La Stampa on Sunday.

Italian state lender Cassa Depositi e Prestiti (CDP) on Saturday denied a report by news agency Ansa saying that it was under pressure, by the government and banking foundations, to increase its contribution to Italy's banking rescue fund Atlante II, set up to help free banks of bad debt.

With a debt of 57.8 million euros, Italian real estate entrepreneur Maurizio Zamparini is the single biggest debtor to regional lender Popolare di Vicenza, Corriere della Sera said on Saturday. The report added that other 29 people owe the bank a total of 589 million euros. (*) The state will likely intervene in Veneto Banca and Banca Popolare di Vicenza injecting capital through a precautionary recapitalization, La Repubblica Affari&Finanza reported on Monday. (*) So far only 12 percent of shareholders in Banca Popolare di Vicenza have taken up a compensation proposal launched by the bank, CorrierEconomia said on Monday. The bank is targeting a take-up of at least 80 percent.

(*) BPER, CREVAL

The bank could buy small rescued lender CariFerrara by mid-February and then start negotiations with regional bank Creval and UnipolBanca for a three-way merger, CorrierEconomia reported on Monday.

ENEL

Trades ex-dividend of 0.09 euro per share as 2016 interim dividend.

LEONARDO

The Italian defence company is looking at selling the small Electron Italia unit, which installs security systems, including those in the country's stadiums, Il Sole 24 Ore reported on Saturday. The state-controlled group has already signed a preliminary agreement with Naples-based Madinok for the sale, the unsourced report said.

MEDIASET

The Italian broadcaster told investors at a meeting on Friday that it will launch a web platform with the aim of increasing its audience share, as part of a broader strategy rethink, Il Sole 24 Ore reported on Saturday.

Given Mediaset's new strategy to pay less to win rights to air soccer matches, the broadcasting rights to Europe's Champions League should end up with the Italian unit of Sky , Il Sole 24 Ore reported on Saturday without quoting sources.

The report added that an agreement between Sky and Mediaset over the soccer rights could be a possibility but that the deal could face opposition due to Italian anti-trust regulation.

INTESA SANPAOLO

The Italian bank said on Friday that rating agency DBRS had cut its long-term ratings bringing them in line with Italy's following this month's sovereign downgrade.

UBI BANCA

DBRS has cut the trend on the lender's ratings to negative following the Italian bank's acquisition of three small lenders that were rescued from bankruptcy in November 2015.

BANCO BPM

The newly merged Italian bank said on Friday it had sold to Hoist Finance an unsecured bad loan portfolio with a nominal value of 641 million euros without any impact on its accounts.

BANCA INTERMOBILIARE

The private bank said on Friday it had carried out a 300-million euro, two-week repo deal with its controlling company Veneto Banca which plans to tap a state guarantee to issue debt and raise more liquidity.

(*) SARAS

The exit of Russia's Rosneft from the Italian refiner could open the door to a new partner, CorrierEconomia reported on Monday.

MOLESKINE

Trade suspended ahead of delisting.

