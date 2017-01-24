Italy - Factors to watch on Jan. 24

The following factors could affect Italian markets on Tuesday.

Reuters has not verified the newspaper reports, and cannot vouch for their accuracy. New items are marked with (*).

For a complete list of diary events in Italy please click on .

POLITICS

Italy's Constitutional Court to rule over whether the current electoral law, dubbed "Italicum", complies with the Constitution.

Rome, Prime Minister Paolo Gentiloni speaks before COPASIR, the Parliamentary Committee for the Security of the Republic (1400 GMT).

ECONOMY

Assogestioni releases December fund flows data (1000 GMT).

ISPI-Italian Institute for Studies on International Politics holds conference on "Europe 2017: Make it or Break it?", Economy Minister Pier Carlo Padoan delivers opening address (1330 GMT).

DEBT

Treasury announces sale of 6-month BOT bills, with relative amounts to be auctioned on Jan. 27.

The Treasury said on Monday it would offer 0.5-1.0 billion euros in a Sept. 2032 inflation-linked bond on Thursday as well as 2.0-2.5 billion euros in zero-coupon certificates.

COMPANIES

GENERALI, INTESA SANPAOLO

Assicurazioni Generali said on Monday it had bought voting rights equal to 3.01 percent of Intesa Sanpaolo's share capital, effectively blocking the lender from acquiring a large stake in Italy's biggest insurer.

Generali Chief Financial Officer and Managing Director Alberto Minali is preparing to hand in his resignation and a board meeting on Wednesday will discuss his position, a source with knowledge of the matter told Reuters on Monday.

(*) CEO Donnet is set to take on Minali's powers as managing director while Corporate Finance Head Luigi Lubelli could replace him as CFO, Il Sole 24 Ore reported.

(*) Working with lawfirm Pedersoli, Intesa is mulling an all-share exchange offer for Generali and has consulted both the European Central Bank and Italy's competition authorities, la Repubblica reported. A board meeting is scheduled for Friday but the bank may not have a plan ready by then, the paper added.

FIAT CHRYSLER

U.S. President Donald Trump will have breakfast on Tuesday with the chief executives of General Motors, Ford and Fiat Chrysler as he pressures automakers to boost American employment.

LEONARDO FINMECCANICA

The head of the world's largest maker of turboprop planes, Franco-Italian ATR, raised concerns on Monday that state cash injections Canada's Bombardier has received for its jet production could distort competition in the turboprop market. ATR is half-owned by European planemaker Airbus and half by Italy's Leonardo.

ENI

Eni plans to deepen its involvement in Nigeria's energy industry, increasing oil and gas exploration and helping to restore one of the country's ailing refineries, the company said in a statement on Monday.

PRYSMIAN

Clubtre Spa held 4.01 percent of the Italian cable maker as of Jan. 18, down from a previous stake of 6.12 percent, a filing by market regulator Consob showed.

A2A

The city of Milan has approved a resolution to change A2A's shareholders' agreement, opening the way for Milan and the city of Brescia to reduce their combined stake in the utility to 42 percent and possibly selling 8 percent on the market. The two municipalities together hold 50 percent plus two shares in the utility at present.

(*) BANCA CARIGE

The lender is looking to sell a 1 billion euro bad loan portfolio at a price of around 30-31 percent its nominal value, MF said. The bank's board is meeting on Tuesday to discuss the bad loan sale and its new industrial plan, which will include aggressive targets in terms of revenues and cost cuts, the paper added.

(*) LUXOTTICA

CEO Leonardo Del Vecchio wrote in a letter to employees that governance accords with Essilor ensured that he would still be replaced by someone from Luxottica if he were to quit his job as CEO and Executive Chairman in the first three years after the merger. The two companies have said Del Vecchio is seto be CEO of the new troup with the same powers as the current Essilor CEO and, for the first three years, also executive chairman.

MEDIASET

Chairman Fedele Confalonieri attends closed-door presentation by EY "Creative Italy" in Milan.

(*) BANCO BPM, ANIMA HOLDING

Anima is interested in buying Banco BPM's Aletti Gestielle unit and could make a move shortly, MF said.

FERROVIE DELLO STATO (IPO-FERRO.MI)

State railways Ferrovie dello Stato CEO Renato Mazzoncini informally speaks before Senate Public Works Committee on industrial plan (1230 GMT).

POSTE ITALIANE

Official speak before Chamber of Deputies Finance Committee (1130 GMT).

MOLESKINE

Delisted from Milan Stock Exchange.

For Italian market data and news, click on codes in brackets:

20 biggest gainers (in percentage)............

20 biggest losers (in percentage).............

FTSE IT allshare index

FTSE Mib index........

FTSE Allstars index...

FTSE Mid Cap index....

Block trades..........

Stories on Italy...... IT-LEN

For pan-European market data and news, click on codes in brackets: European Equities speed guide................... FTSEurofirst 300 index.............................. DJ STOXX index...................................... Top 10 STOXX sectors........................... Top 10 EUROSTOXX sectors...................... Top 10 Eurofirst 300 sectors................... Top 25 European pct gainers....................... Top 25 European pct losers........................ Main stock markets: Dow Jones............... Wall Street report ..... Nikkei 225............. Tokyo report............ FTSE 100............... London report........... Xetra DAX............. Frankfurt market stories CAC-40................. Paris market stories... World Indices..................................... Reuters survey of world bourse outlook......... Western European IPO diary.......................... European Asset Allocation........................ Reuters News at a Glance: Equities............... Main currency report:...............................