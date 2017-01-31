Italy - Factors to watch on Jan. 31

The following factors could affect Italian markets on Tuesday.

POLITICS

EU Commissioner Dimitris Avramopoulos speaks before Senate and Chamber of Deputies Constitutional Affairs, Foreign Affairs and EU Policy comittees (1230 GMT).

ECONOMY

The Italian and European central banks on Monday intervened in a growing Italian political debate over whether to quit the euro, saying it would be a "disaster" and "economic suicide".

ISTAT releases December unemployment data (0900 GMT) and producer prices data (1000 GMT).

Reuters releases January asset allocation poll (1200 GMT).

COMPANIES

LUXOTTICA

The Italian eyewear group reported on Monday a 0.8 percent rise in 2016 adjusted sales helped by its fast-expanding retail network, while reorganisation efforts in the U.S. and Chinese markets hit its wholesale business.

UNICREDIT

The bank said it expects to book a net loss of around 11.8 billion euros ($12.6 billion) for 2016 and fall short of European Central Bank capital requirements, highlighting the importance of a planned 13 billion euro rights issue.

(*) INTESA SANPAOLO, GENERALI

Generali's Alleanza unit could be the asset that may have to be sacrificed to enable a tie-up between the insurer and Intesa Sanpaolo, Il Sole 24 Ore said.

Intesa may hold a dedicated board meeting to decide on the Generali move this weekend, La Stampa said.

HSBC cut its rating on Generali to 'hold' from 'buy' and its target price to 15.4 euros from 15.6 euros.

BANCA MONTE DEI PASCHI DI SIENA

Board meeting on new business plan.

CNH INDUSTRIAL

Board meeting on Q4 and FY results (0930 GMT), followed by conference call (1530 GMT).

MEDIASET, VIVENDI

When asked about possible deal with Vivendi, Mediaset chairman Fedele Confalonieri said: "I don't know, let's see."

(*) ATLANTIA

The motorway group, together with some partners, plans to present an offer in mid-February for a majority stake in Mexican highway operator Rco, Il Messaggero said. The offer would be made to Goldman Sachs, which owns 70 percent of Rco, the paper added. Atlantia and its partners would first bid for a 51 percent stake, it said.

(*) TELECOM ITALIA

Morgan Stanley raised the target price on the stock to 1.15 euros from 1.10 euros.

FIAT CHRYSLER

The carmaker will put workers at its Melfi plant in Italy on temporary layoffs for some days starting from the weekend of Feb. 25-27 to match production to market demand, a company source said. (*) Goldman Sachs raised its target price on the stock to 20.3 euros from 19.7 euros, rating 'buy'. (*) Morgan Stanley raised its target price on the company to 13 euros from 11 euros.

(*) A2A

Chairman Giovanni Valotti reiterated the company expects to report good positive results for 2016 and ACSM-AGAM remains an open dossier, according to MF.

PARMALAT

French dairy group Lactalis said on Monday that Italian market regulator Consob had approved the prospectus for its Parmalat buyout offer, which would run from Feb. 9 to March 10.

INWIT

Board meeting to approve preliminary FY results and 2017-2019 industrial plan, followed by conference call.

POSTE ITALIANE

Board meeting and is expected to sell its Banca del Mezzogiorno-Mcc banking unit to state development agency Invitalia.

SAFILO GROUP

Board meeting on 2016 sales.

BANCA POPOLARE DI VICENZA (IPO-BPVS.MI)

Expected to hold board meeting.

VENETO BANCA IPO-VENE.MI

Expected to hold board meeting on business plan in Rome.

