Italy - Factors to watch on January 16

ECONOMY

ISTAT, November foreign trade data (0900 GMT).

Reuters releases Q4 poll on Italian economy (1420 GMT).

COMPANIES

UNIPOL

The insurer said Allianz has made an offer to buy some assets it must sell for antitrust reasons and the Italian insurer will discuss the proposal at meetings called for next Tuesday.

The board of its UnipolSai unit has decided to launch a two-year mandatory convertible bond worth up to 201.8 million euros.

TELECOM ITALIA

The phone company holds board meeting on Thursday.

Rebel investor Marco Fossati has asked Telecom Italia to give minority shareholders more board seats as he seek to reduce the influence of Spain’s Telefonica over its rival.

FIAT

Moody’s has placed on review for downgrade the ‘Baa3’ long-term deposit rating of FGA Capital, Fiat’s dealer and retail financing joint venture with Credit Agricole.

POPOLARE DI MILANO

The bank this week should take the long-expected step of naming Giuseppe Castagna as its chief executive, sources close to the matter said, ending a long power vacuum that has forced it to delay a capital increase.

ENI

The oil and gas group has bought back 13 million euros worth of its own shares in a first operation in its programme to buy back stock for a value of up to 6 billion euros.

BRUNELLO CUCINELLI

Board meeting on 2013 net earnings.

