Italy - Factors to watch on January 15

POLITICS

Italian President Giorgio Napolitano handed in his resignation as head of state on Wednesday, leaving Prime Minister Matteo Renzi with the politically delicate task of finding a successor.

ECONOMY

European Commission Vice President for Jobs, Growth, Investments and Competitiveness Jyrki Katainen speaks before Chamber of Deputies Budget Committee on European Union policies for growth and employment (0730 GMT); holds news conference (1200 GMT).

Reuters releases quarterly poll on Italian economy (1320 GMT).

COMPANIES

BANCA MONTE DEI PASCHI DI SIENA

Top management meets ECB supervision representatives on capital plan. * The bank is ready to book the write-downs that emerged from the ECB’s asset quality review in its 2014 results, Il Messaggero said.

* ATLANTIA

The Italian motorway company aims to sell a stake of up to 30 percent in airport operator Aeroporti di Roma, the group’s chief executive said in an interview in an Italian newspaper on Thursday.

* FIAT CHRYSLER AUTOMOBILES

A new merger operation for the group could come along over the next 12 months, Il Sole 24 Ore said, citing CEO Sergio Marchionne in Detroit. “But it might also not happen as long as I am head of this group... in the next 4-5 years,” the paper cited the CEO as saying.

* BANCA CARIGE

The banking foundation that controls around 19 percent of Carige will once again sound out investor Andrea Bonomi next week over buying the stake, Il Messaggero said. Bonomi is the only investor interested in the stake, the paper said.

LVENTURE GROUP

Holds ‘Investor Day’ (1630 GMT).

TREVI

Holds ordinary shareholders’ meeting (1000 GMT).

WORLD DUTY FREE

Holds board meeting to approve 2015-2017 budget.

