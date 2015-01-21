Italy - Factors to watch on January 21

The following factors could affect Italian markets on Wednesday.

COMPANIES

POPOLARI BANKS

Italian Prime Minister Matteo Renzi’s government on Tuesday defied widespread political opposition by drafting an emergency decree to change shareholder voting rules at the country’s popolari or cooperative lenders. * Italian cooperative banks “are now open to international markets, international investors” Prime Minister Matteo Renzi told CNBC television in Davos on Tuesday.

Italy’s decree overhauling governance rules for the country’s largest cooperative banks does not include provisions for state guarantees on asset-backed securities, Industry Minister Federica Guidi said on Tuesday. * A U.S. fund is interested in acquiring asset manager Arca SGR whose shareholders are Popolare Emilia Romagna, Veneto Banca, Popolare Vicenza, Banco Popolare and Popolare Sondrio, Il Messaggero reported. The paper said adviser Rothschild had approached Arca shareholders on behalf of the suitor.

UNICREDIT

Italy’s biggest bank is not interested in making acquisitions even after the latest move by the Italian government to reform the country’s cooperative banks, the lender’s CEO Federico Ghizzoni said on Tuesday.

ENI

The Italian oil and gas group said on Tuesday it had won two exploration licenses in the Barents sea and in the North Sea in Norway.

The CEO of the Italian group attends the Davos meeting in Switzerland.

TELECOM ITALIA, TELECOM ITALIA MEDIA

In reference to a press report about a planned delisting of its media unit, the telecoms group said on Tuesday it would examine all options on Telecom Italia Media as part of its new business plan. No decision has been taken yet, it said. * State Grid of China would like to buy the group’s network unit Telecom Italia Sparkle, la Repubblica said without citing sources. The paper quoted a top Telecom Italia manager as saying the board had never discussed a possible sale of Sparkle to State Grid of China , “not even as an option.”

* FINMECCANICA

The defence group will name at a board meeting on Wednesday the advisers that will evaluate the offers submitted for its transportations units, La Stampa said.

* ENEL GREEN POWER

Goldman Sachs raised its rating on the stock to “buy” from “neutral.”

* BENI STABILI

Goldman Sachs added the stock to its conviction-buy list.

* COMPANIES

Blackrock sees investment opportunities in the British, Italian and German stock markets, the chairman of the world’s biggest asset manager told Il Sole 24 Ore. Looking at the Milan bourse, Robert Kapito said BlackRock’s preference was for food, healthcare and defence companies.

