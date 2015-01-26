Italy - Factors to watch on January 26

The following factors could affect Italian markets on Monday.

GREEK ELECTION

Greek leftwing leader Alexis Tsipras’s Syriza party won 149 seats in the 300-seat parliament in Sunday’s election, two short of an absolute majority. The result marked a comprehensive rejection of the years of austerity demanded by the European Union and International Monetary Fund in return for the 240 billion-euro bailout.

ECONOMY

Italy is considering setting up a state-backed “bad bank” to help clean up its banking sector, Economy Minister Pier Carlo Padoan said in a newspaper interview on Sunday.

The European Central Bank’s bond buying programme will give a decisive boost to Italy’s stagnant economy, business lobby Confindustria said on Saturday, while the Bank of Italy said it would make it easier to pass reforms.

Assogestioni releases December fund flows data.

TREASURY

Treasury announces sale of BTP bonds, with relative amounts to be auctioned on Jan. 29.

COMPANIES

COOPERATIVE BANKS

BNP Paribas may consider buying Banca Popolare di Milano, Il Messaggero wrote on Sunday in a story looking at various merger scenarios for the popolari after the government’s decree changing shareholder voting rules. The paper also said that businessman Andrea Bonomi should meet the Carige foundation’s executives this week to discuss buying up its stake in the Genoa-based bank, though there are differences on the price.

Market watchdog Consob is investigating the share price movements in the cooperative lenders in the run-up to the government announcement, Corriere della Sera said on Saturday. * The cooperative lenders affected by the decree have asked a group of lawyers to assess whether the government reform is violating the Italian costitution, Corriere della Sera said on Monday.

* MONTE DEI PASCHI, BANCA CARIGE, BANCO POPOLARE

The European Central Bank would like Monte dei Paschi to carry out a capital increase of no less than 3 billion euros and writedowns of between 1.5 billion and 2 billion euros, La Stampa reported on Monday. The ECB wants Carige’s cash call to be closer to 800 million euros and has asked for writedowns of 420-430 million euros, it said. Banco Popolare should also write down around 1 billion euros of bad loans, according to the ECB.

BANCO POPOLARE

The chairman and the chief executive of the bank have written a letter to employees saying that the government decree changing the shareholder voting rules is unconstitutional, several newspapers said on Sunday.

According to Il Sole 24 ore on Saturday, one possible amendment to the decree would see the introduction of a 3-5 percent voting right cap.

WORLD DUTY FREE

U.S. private equity fund KKR has set its sights on buying a stake in the duty free business from the Benetton family, Il Sole 24 Ore said on Sunday, citing CVC as another private equity fund that could also be interested in such a deal.

FINMECCANICA

Hitachi is in pole position to buy Finmeccanica’s rail assets, Il Messaggero said on Saturday. Finmeccnaica’s chief Mauro Moretti could be given a mandate to open exclusive negotiations with the Japanese group at Tuesday’s board meeting. Hitachi could offer “not much more than” 1.5 billion euros for both Ansaldo Breda and Ansaldo STS, the paper said.

TELECOM ITALIA

Oi SA, Brazil’s most indebted phone carrier, is open to all options in a potential process of industry consolidation as long as the transaction helps create value for shareholders, Chief Executive Officer Bayard Gontijo said on Friday.

Telecom Italia’s excutives will travel to Brazil this week for talks with government officials to put out feelers about a possible bid for Oi, sources said.

ENEL, ENI

The fall in the share price of Enel is delaying the sale of a stake by the treasury, Il Messaggero said on Saturday. * The government will not rush to sell part of its stakes in Eni and Enel as the drop in the oil price is depressing the value of the shares, Corriere della Sera reported on Sunday.

* BANCA POPOLARE DI VICENZA

The cooperative bank will look at possible tie-ups with other lenders but with no rush, its chairman Gianni Zonin told Corriere della Sera on Monday. Zonin added he was not looking at listing the lender.

INTESA SANPAOLO

The Carifirenze foundation could sell its 10.3 percent stake in the Tuscan bank to Intesa, Il Corriere della Sera said on Sunday. A decision on the foundation’s stake in Intesa is not around the corner: a small reduction, if it happens, will not take place before spring 2016, the paper said.

INTEK GROUP

Starts public bond swap offer on its 2012-2017 bonds and 2012-2017 financial participatory notes (to Feb. 13) and starts offer to subscribe new 2015-2020 bond (to Feb. 17).

PRIMI SUI MOTORI

Holds meeting of warrants owners (0900 GMT) and extraordinary shareholders’ meeting (1000 GMT).

UNIPOLSAI

Holds ordinary and extraordinary shareholders’ meeting (0900 GMT) and savings Category A shareholders’ meeting (1330 GMT) on conversion of savings shares.

