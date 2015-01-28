Italy - Factors to watch on January 28

The following factors could affect Italian markets on Wednesday.

POLITICS

Italy’s Senate approved Matteo Renzi’s electoral reforms on Tuesday, giving the prime minister a boost as he faces criticism from the left of his party over his pact with Silvio Berlusconi.

TREASURY

Treasury sells 6-month BOT bills due July 31, 2015 (182 days). Subscriptions close at 1000 GMT.

Italy’s treasury will look into possible modifications to government-issued floating-rate notes (CCTs) due to problems caused by falling yields, the country’s head of debt management said on Tuesday.

COMPANIES

FIAT CHRYSLER AUTOMOBILES

Holds board meeting on FY results; followed by conference call (1400 GMT).

TELECOM ITALIA

Infrastructure fund F2i does not intend to sell its 53.8 percent stake in Italian fiber optic network provider Metroweb to Telecom Italia or Vodafone, La Repubblica said, citing sources close to the matter. The fund is ready to consider a reserved capital increase whereby one of the two telecoms operators takes a miinority stake in Metroweb, it said.

FINMECCANICA

Holds conference call to present new industrial plan (1100 GMT).

The group lifted its 2014 targets for orders, sales and profits on Tuesday and approved a new multi-year business plan as the Italian industrial conglomerate seeks to transform itself into a leaner aerospace and defence group.

Finmeccanica is thought to be favouring Japan’s Hitachi as buyer of the defence group’s rail assets, an Italian union official said on Tuesday.

China’s Insigma has reworked its offer on AnsaldoBreda to include riskier contracts that had been excluded in its earlier offer, Il Messaggero said. The financial offer is similar to that of Hitachi, with 100 million euros on the table for Breda and 707 million euros for Finmeccanica’s 40 percent stake in Ansaldo STS, it said.

* WORLD DUTY FREE

Duty free and catering services at airports will be subject to public tenders which they are not at the moment, MF said, citing a draft copy of a government decree on competition.

* BANKS

The state will be the leading shareholder in the bad bank it is considering setting up to hold part of the banking system’s 181 billion euros of non-performing loans (NPLs) but will have a stake of less than 50 percent, Corriere della Sera said quoting sources with knowledge of documents the Treasury is working on.

The bad bank will have a banking license and issue bonds backed by the NPLs but with a state guarantee, it said.

SAIPEM

The oil service company said on Tuesday discussions with the Kashagan consortium over a contract to re-lay pipelines at the Kazakh oilfield were still underway. Earlier sources told Reuters Saipem was in pole position to win a contract worth up to $2 billion to replace pipes at Kashagan.

CAMPARI GROUP

Holds extraordinary shareholders’ meeting (0830 GMT).

STMICROELECTRONICS

STMicroelectronics said on Wednesday it expects its Q1 2015 revenues to decrease sequentially by about 5 percent. In the fourth quarter revenues were $1.83 billion from $2.015 billion the previous year while full-year net profits were $128 million from a loss of $500 million the year before.

