Italy - Factors to watch on January 7

ECONOMY

ISTAT releases November unemployment data (0900 GMT).

DEBT

Treasury announces sale of 12-month BOT bills, with relative amounts to be auctioned on Jan. 12.

COMPANIES

Bourse After Hours market closed.

FIAT CHRYSLER AUTOMOBILES

Auto sales in Brazil are expected to fall in 2016 for the fourth year in a row, national dealership association Fenabrave forecast on Wednesday, accumulating a 36 percent drop since 2012 as the country plunges deeper into recession.

FERRARI, EXOR

Exor, the investment vehicle of the Agnelli family, could buy additional shares in the sportscar maker to raise its stake to 30 percent or more from the 23.5 percent it holds now, according to a filing with U.S. market regulator SEC. However, neither Exor nor Piero Ferrari, who has a 10 percent stake, have plans of increasing their holdings at present, the filing added.

Chairman Sergio Marchionne owns 1.46 million shares in Ferrari - equal to a stake of 0.77 percent - post the spinoff of the luxury unit from Fiat Chrysler, according to the SEC filing.

ANSALDO STS

Investors tendered 3.4 million shares in Ansaldo STS by the third day of a mandatory offer launched by Japan’s Hitachi to buy out remaining shares in Ansaldo STS, the Italian bourse said on Wednesday. The shares tendered represent 2.8 percent of overall shares targeted by the offer.

TELECOM ITALIA

The Italian state will build high-speed Internet networks in areas that have been shunned by private operators after failing to secure any partners for the ambitious project, a government official said on Wednesday.

(*) INTESA SANPAOLO

The extraordinary shareholder meeting to vote on the lender’s new statute could happen on Feb. 26, Il Sole 24 Ore said, adding that the plan still needs the approval of the ECB. The paper said Gian Maria Gros-Pietro could be reconfirmed as chairman of the bank’s supervisory committee, although Fabrizio Saccomanni was also an alternative.

(*) LUXOTTICA

U.S. chipmaker Intel presented in Las Vegas high-tech glasses for athletes, the first product resulting from its partnership with Luxottica, Il Sole 24 Ore said.

(*) TERNA

Goldman Sachs raised its target price on the company to 4.65 euros from 4 euros, with a “sell” rating.

(*) SNAM

Goldman Sachs raised its target price for the company to 5.25 euros from 4.45 euros and its recommendation to “neutral” from “sell”.

(*) BUZZI

Bernstein raises its target price for the cement maker to 20.40 euros from 19.70 euros.

SOFT STRATEGY

Delisted by today.

