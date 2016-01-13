Italy - Factors to watch on January 13

The following factors could affect Italian markets on Wednesday.

ECONOMY

Bank of Italy releases November data on bank lending and domestic government bond holdings at Italy-based banks.

DEBT

Treasury sells 1.5-2 billion euros of 0.30 percent 3-year BTP bonds due Oct. 15, 2018; 2.5-3 billion euros of 1.45 percent 7-year BTP bonds due Sept. 15, 2022; 1.25-1.75 billion euros of 1,65 percent 15-year BTP bonds due March 1, 2032. Subscriptions close at 1000 GMT.

(*) BAD BANK

When asked about a bad bank to help Italian lenders shed non performing loans, European Competition Commissioner Margrethe Vestager said the Italian government needs to decide what it wants to do, whether it wants to use public funds or not, and the timing and model it wants to follow, according to an interview with Il Sole 24 Ore. Vestager added that the matter was urgent and any delay would slow down Italy’s economic recovery.

COMPANIES

BANCA POPOLARE DI MILANO, BANCO POPOLARE , UBI

Cooperative banks Banca Popolare di Milano and Banco Popolare are in talks to agree a merger by early March, four sources close to the matter said on Tuesday, which would create Italy’s third-largest lender. (*) Executives at UBI and Popolare di Milano will meet on Wednesday to understand whether there is a possibility to continue talks as parallel discussions between Popolare di Milano and Banco Popolare advance, Il Sole 24 Ore said.

FOUR RESCUED BANKS

The government will launch the process to sell the four banks that were rescued late last year by the end of January as it seeks to complete the disposal by the summer, Il Sole 24 Ore said.

(*) BANCA CARIGE

The lender’s CEO said in an interview in La Repubblica the important thing was that the bank went ahead “by itself or, better still, in the company of someone strong”.

(*) BANCA MONTE DEI PASCHI DI SIENA

Board member and shareholder Alessandro Falciai excludes Monte dei Paschi having to do another rights issue or a bond-to-equity conversion, according to an interview with Corriere della Sera, saying the lender was in good enough shape to meet the capital requirements imposed by the ECB.

ENI, SAIPEM

Workers at Eni and Saipem will go on a general strike on Jan. 20 to protest the planned sale of Eni’s chemicals unit Versalis, trade union leader Mario Pirani said on Tuesday.

The Industry minister said on Tuesday Eni’s chemical division Versalis should remain Italian.

A2A

A binding bid from Italy’s biggest regional utility A2A to take a 51 percent stake in smaller peer Linea Group Holding (LGH) has been accepted by LGH shareholders, the two companies said on Tuesday.

TELECOM ITALIA

Launches new brand with CEO Marco Patuano and inventor of the World Wide Web Tim Berners-Lee (1000 GMT).

TOD‘S

Extraordinary shareholders’ meeting to approve capital increase as part of Roger Vivier’s acquisition (1000 GMT).

IPO, FERROVIE DELLO STATO

Infrastructure and Transport Minister Graziano Delrio speaks before Senate Transport Committee on state railways Ferrovie dello Stato privatisation (0730 GMT). (*) The government is in the process of choosing the banks that will manage the IPO of the national railways and UBS, Societe Generale, Mediobanca, Deutsche Bank, Goldman Sachs and JP Morgan are in the race to get the mandate, Il Sole 24 Ore said.

