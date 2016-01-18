Italy - Factors to watch on January 18

The following factors could affect Italian markets on Monday.

ECONOMY

ISTAT releases November global foreign trade data (0900 GMT).

BANKS

The European Central Bank is quizzing a number of euro zone banks about their high levels of non-performing loans, an ECB spokesman said on Sunday, as it ramps up efforts to tackle the region’s mountain of bad debt.

IRAN AND OIL

Iran’s emergence from economic sanctions will help Europe to diversify its energy supplies, but the Islamic Republic will need to invest at least $150 billion in infrastructure to become a major producer, the head of Italy’s oil producer Eni, Claudio Descalzi, said on Sunday.

COMPANIES

Consob presents report on the corporate governance of Italian listed companies with President Giuseppe Vegas (1600 GMT).

AEROPORTO DI BOLOGNA

Strategic Capital Advisors - a fund controlled by Italian family Bonomi which owns 10.5 percent of the airport operator - bought another 0.47 percent in the group last month, according to a filing published on Friday. In parallel investment fund Amber Capital, which has a 15.1 pct stake in the group, bought another 0.08 percent.

MEDIASET

Investigators at Italy’s antitrust authority said Sky Italia and Mediaset violated competition laws in 2014 by divvying up Serie A soccer rights and excluding new entrants, according to a Sunday newspaper report that was confirmed by a source.

Inspectors have written a report of their findings, but there has been no ruling on whether rules were broken. First the parties involved will be called to respond to the findings before a panel on Feb. 16, after which the regulator will announce its ruling.

BANCA POPOLARE DI MILANO

The cooperative bank holds a board meeting on Monday. An update on merger talks with Banco Popolare, which are at an advanced stage, may be discussed although they are not on the agenda.

TELECOM ITALIA

Telecom’s mobile unit could become a magnet that brings together other middle-sized mobile companies around Europe to create a large group, CEO Marco Patuano said in an interview with La Repubblica newspaper on Sunday.

He also said that partnering with fibre optic company Metroweb to build a broadband network in Italy will depend on whether it would create conflicts with regulators.

On Saturday, Il Sole 24 Ore reported, without citing anyone, that French media group Vivendi would gradually increase its stake in Italy’s biggest phone group to 25 percent from 21.39 percent currently.

UNICREDIT

The lender plans no further asset sales after it closes a deal to shed its Ukrainian business this year, Chief Executive Officer Federico Ghizzoni said on Sunday. (*) Ghizzoni added he was confident about the prospects for this year after the lender recorded strong results in its corporate and investment banking unit in the second half of 2015, up on the previous six months. He also reiterated the bank had no need for a capital increase.

A2A

Italy’s biggest regional utility is ready to take stakes in other municipal and regional utility companies, company chairman Giovanni Valotti said in an interview with Il Sole 24 Ore on Sunday.

(*) SALVATORE FERRAGAMO

Chief Executive Michele Norsa said on Sunday he expects revenues to grow this year at a rate at least twice as fast as the global economy, helped by the fashion group’s geographic expansion and an acceleration in the online sector.

SEAT PG

The online group, which merged recently with Italiaonline, said on Friday it expects its EBITDA margin to be 25-30 percent at the end of 2018, up from 9 percent at the end of last year.

RAI WAY

Ends granting free shares.

TERNA

Expected to release December power consumption.

METHORIOS CAPITAL

The company said on Friday that CEO and member of the board of directors Luca Perconti resigned from his positions for personal reasons.

IPO, COIMA RES, IDEA RE

Italian real estate groups Coima RES and Idea RE will have to restart their IPO process from scratch if they don’t start the initial public offerings by the end of this month, la Repubblica said on Monday in its Affari&Finanza section.

IPO, POP VICENZA (IPO-BPVS.MI)

The CEO of Banca Popolare di Vicenza wants to move forward by 2-3 weeks a planned cash call and an initial public offering, la Repubblica said on Monday in its Affari&Finanza section.

