Italy - Factors to watch on January 20

ECONOMY

Economy Minister Pier Carlo Padoan attends conference on public administration and expenditure in Rome (1000 GMT).

Cabinet meeting on public administration law decree after vote on reforms (2000 GMT).

Banking association ABI holds Executive Committee meeting in Rome (0900 GMT).

Lending by Italian banks to households and companies rose in the last two months of 2015 after falling for 42 months in a row, Italian banking association ABI said on Tuesday.

COMPANIES (*) SAIPEM

The group and its banks will likely discuss a planned 3.5 billion euro cash call on Wednesday, Il Sole 24 Ore reported, adding a board meeting on Thursday would take a decision on the price of the rights issue. The market watchdog’s green light on the rights issue is expected on Friday, the paper said.

BANKS

A request by the European Central Bank for more information on Italian banks’ bad loans triggered a second day of steep share falls as investors worried that lenders will be forced to make heavy writedowns on soured debt.

The European Commission has asked Italy to provide further details of a plan to tackle bank bad loans it presented last week, and it is ready to work with Rome on the issue, a European source said on Tuesday.

Europe’s banks have not yet built up the capital buffers needed to comply with new EU rules which will impose losses on creditors of a failing bank before any public money can be used to rescue it, an EU official said on Tuesday.

BANCA MONTE DEI PASCHI DI SIENA (*) A fall in deposits at Italy’s Monte dei Paschi has been “limited” and revenues in the last quarter of last year rose compared with the previous three months and the same period a year earlier, the bank’s chief executive said on Wednesday.

Italian market watchdog Consob extended a ban on short selling of shares in Banca Monte dei Paschi di Siena to the end of the Jan. 21 trading session.

The Monte Dei Paschi foundation shareholder in a statement confirmed its trust in the bank’s management, adding the share losses the lender suffered over the past two days were without any “objective justification”.

(*) UBI, BANCA POPOLARE DI MILANO, BANCO POPOLARE

UBI would like to first merge with Popolare di Milano and then seek a tie-up with Monte dei Paschi, Corriere della Sera said in an unsourced report, adding UBI might also choose to first go after troubled Monte dei Paschi.

(*) FINMECCANICA

The contract for the defence group to sell 28 Eurofighter jets to Kuwait could be unblocked soon, the MF said.

TELECOM ITALIA

Vivendi’s investment in Telecom Italia is not a point of entry for French telecoms group Orange into the Italian group, the CEO of the media group said on Tuesday, shooting down talk that it could facilitate a tie-up between the two telecom companies.

UNICREDIT

The lender’s central and eastern Europe chief said the company would concentrate on organic growth in the region. ReutersReuters1

ENI

The energy group said its board had approved possible issuance of one or more bonds for institutional investors for a total of up to 2 billion euros.

Italy’s constitutional court gave the green light on Tuesday to a national referendum on the duration of oil and gas drilling concessions in the country, muddying the waters for companies operating in the sector.

DAMIANI

News conference with Chairman Guido Damiani to present a new design project (1030 GMT).

IPO, SIA

Payment processing group SIA has launched a beauty contest to select a global coordinator for its planned initial public offering, two sources close to the matter said on Tuesday.

