Italy - Factors to watch on January 27

The following factors could affect Italian markets on Wednesday.

Reuters has not verified the newspaper reports, and cannot vouch for their accuracy. New items are marked with (*).

For a complete list of diary events in Italy please click on .

GENERAL

Iranian President Hassan Rouhani delivers closing remarks as visit to Italy ends (0800 GMT).

ECONOMY

The European Commission and Italy reached an accord on Tuesday on a scheme to help Italian banks sell some of their 200 billion euros ($217 billion) of bad loans, ending almost a year of often tense negotiations.

ISTAT releases January business and consumer confidence data (0900 GMT).

Economy Minister Pier Carlo Padoan takes questions at the Chamber of Deputies regarding talks with the European Union over Italian banks’ non-performing loans.

DEBT

Treasury sells 6.5 billion euros in six-month BOT bills. Subscriptions close at 1000 GMT.

COMPANIES

GENERALI

Zurich Insurance has poached Generali boss Mario Greco as its new chief executive, an appointment the Swiss insurer hopes will revive its fortunes and which has left its Italian rival in a lurch.

Il Sole 24 Ore published a letter written by Greco to the chairman of Generali citing differences with the insurer’s shareholders about his role in the company.

La Repubblica and other newspapers mention Philippe Donnet, Alberto Minali and Giovanni Liverani among possible internal successors. External candidates tipped for the job are former CEO Sergio Balbinot and Monica Mondardini, CEO of CIR and Espresso.

FIAT CHRYSLER AUTOMOBILES

FCA will have its work cut out on Wednesday to convince investors it can deliver its turnaround plan after model delays, deferred investments and slowing demand in key markets Asia and Latin America.

Alongside annual results on Wednesday, FCA is expected to announce a more prominent role for the fast-growing Jeep brand in its 48-billion-euro investment plan, while some models for Alfa Romeo and Maserati will likely be delayed.

ENEL

Italy’s biggest utility has received non-binding bids for upstream gas assets in Italy and Algeria that it put up for sale and it expects to wrap up the sale process within a couple of months, its chief executive said on Tuesday.

ENEL could bid for fibre-optic network company Metroweb, the CEO also said according to Italian newspapers.

INTESA SANPAOLO

Italy’s biggest retail bank said on Tuesday its shareholders would meet on Feb. 26 to approve new by-laws abolishing a two-board system in favour of a single board. A green light from the European Central Bank is expected in coming days, it added.

Management Board Chairman Gian Maria Gros-Pietro attends conference in Rome (1330 GMT)

PRELIOS, BANCA POPOLARE DI MILANO

Prelios Credit Servicing and BPM’s Banca Akros said on Tuesday they had set up a platform to securitise banks’ non-performing loans. Six banks have so far joined the platform, dubbed Multiseller NPL, and two classes of notes backed by the NPLs have been issued. Christofferson Robb & Company has bought the junior tranche while the banks that sold the NPLs have purchased the senior notes backed by the loans.

(*) UBI BANCA, BANCA POPOLARE DI MILANO

The CEOs of the two banks will meet on Wednesday in Rome with Italian Economy Minister Pier Carlo Padoan, according to Il Messaggero.

The Treasury is eyeing two separate mergers of BPM with Banco Popolare and UBI with Monte dei Paschi given the difficulties of a three-way merger involving BPM, UBI and Monte dei Paschi.

The paper said BPM had submitted an expression of interest for all the four banks Italy rescued in November whose healthy assets have been put up for sale.

(*) BANCO POPOLARE

The bank has presented a preliminary non-binding bid for CariFerrara and Banca Marche, two of the four banks Italy rescued in November, Il Messaggero said.

AS ROMA

The football team said on Tuesday it would pay 1.4 million euros to AC Milan to sign Stephan El Shaarawy until June 30, 2016. The accord includes an option to make the signing permanent for a price of 13 million euros.

STMICROELECTRONICS

Releases Q4 and FY results (before European stock exchanges opening); followed by conference call (0830 GMT).

For Italian market data and news, click on codes in brackets:

20 biggest gainers (in percentage)............

20 biggest losers (in percentage).............

FTSE IT allshare index

FTSE Mib index........

FTSE Allstars index...

FTSE Mid Cap index....

Block trades..........

Stories on Italy...... IT-LEN

For pan-European market data and news, click on codes in brackets: European Equities speed guide................... FTSEurofirst 300 index.............................. DJ STOXX index...................................... Top 10 STOXX sectors........................... Top 10 EUROSTOXX sectors...................... Top 10 Eurofirst 300 sectors................... Top 25 European pct gainers....................... Top 25 European pct losers........................ Main stock markets: Dow Jones............... Wall Street report ..... Nikkei 225............. Tokyo report............ FTSE 100............... London report........... Xetra DAX............. Frankfurt market stories CAC-40................. Paris market stories... World Indices..................................... Reuters survey of world bourse outlook......... Western European IPO diary.......................... European Asset Allocation........................ Reuters News at a Glance: Equities............... Main currency report:...............................