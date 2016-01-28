Italy - Factors to watch on January 28

The following factors could affect Italian markets on Thursday.

POLITICS

Italian Prime Minister Matteo Renzi on Wednesday defeated two no-confidence motions brought by the opposition in parliament, which has accused the government of having a conflict of interest during the rescue of four small banks last year.

ECONOMY

ISTAT releases December wage inflation data (0900 GMT).

Cabinet meeting on bad debts measures and small cooperative banks’ reform (1600 GMT).

Luxembourg for Finance holds seminar with Luxemburg Finance Minister Pierre Gramegna in Milan (0900 GMT).

DEBT

Treasury sells 1.75-2.25 billion euros of 0.65 percent 5-year BTP bonds due Nov. 1, 2020; 2.5-3.0 billion euros of 2.0 percent 10-year BTP bonds due Dec. 1, 2025; 1.25-1.75 billion euros of CCTeu bonds due Dec. 15, 2022. Subscriptions close at 1000 GMT.

COMPANIES

(*) BAD BANK

The Treasury published technical details on how to calculate the price of guarantees on securitisation of non-performing loans as part of the bad bank scheme agreed with Brussels.

BANCA MONTE DEI PASCHI DI SIENA, UBI BANCA , BANCO POPOLARE, POPOLARE DI MILANO

Monte Paschi holds a board meeting on Thursday on preliminary 2015 results.

Italian authorities seeking to strengthen Monte dei Paschi di Siena are exploring a merger with UBI and Banca Popolare di Milano to create a national banking champion, sources close to the matter said. (*) During the meeting with Italy’s economy minister, Banca Popolare di Milano CEO Giuseppe Castagna said he was perplexed by the possibility of a three-way merger with UBI and Monte dei Paschi, while UBI CEO Vctor Massiah asked for guarantees to protect his bank in case of a merger, according to Il Sole 24 Ore.

FIAT CHRYSLER

Fiat Chrysler CFO Richard Palmer said on Wednesday he saw capex at 9.5-10 billion euros in 2017 and 2018 versus 8.5-9 billion euros forecast for 2016.

Fiat Chrysler Automobiles plans to stop building its own small and medium-sized cars in the United States, and turn more capital and capacity toward trucks and sport utility vehicles, the automaker’s chief executive said.

Fiat Chrysler boss Sergio Marchionne has already achieved the near-impossible, turning around Chrysler, cutting debt and spinning off Ferrari at a luxury valuation.

The carmaker raised the financial targets of its turnaround plan on Wednesday following a better-than-expected performance in North America and Europe and strong sales of its Jeep SUVs.

GENERALI

The insurer said on Wednesday CEO Greco’s decision to step down was not related to any criticism or conflict with the shareholders. Greco says 2015 results will be good, on track to meet 2018 targets. (*) Philippe Donnet, CEO of Generali Italia, is in the pole position to become the new chief executive of the parent group, La Stampa said. Other possible names include finance director Alberto Minali, head of Generali Deutschland Giovanni Liverani, head of Generali Espana Monica Mondardini and Sergio Balbinot, the paper added. (*) The insurer’s shareholders Caltagirone and Leonardo del Vecchio could also ask for a new chairman, some papers said, mentioning Paolo Scaroni and Tommaso Cucciani as possible names.

TELECOM ITALIA, ENEL

Telecom Italia holds a board meeting. (*) The government is working on a solution for broadband development that would involve Telecom Italia, Enel and Metroweb, the MF said.

(*) STMMICROELECTRONICS

The company is ready to put $2.1 billion on the table for possible acquisitions, Il Sole 24 Ore said.

(*) SNAM

Snam is being advised by UniCredit on the possibility of buying a minority stake in Austria’s Gas Connect Austria transmission group, Il Sole 24 Ore said, citing market rumours.

MASSIMO ZANETTI GROUP

The coffee maker said on Wednesday its board had authorised the acquisition of Segafredo Zanetti Worldwide Italia owned by its chairman and CEO Massimo Zanetti for 2.8 million euros

SALVATORE FERRAGAMO

Board meeting on preliminary FY results (press release after market closing).

