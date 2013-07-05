Italy - Factors to watch on July 5

The following factors could affect Italian markets on Friday.

POLITICS

Italian Prime Minister Enrico Letta said on Thursday he was confident that his fractious left-right coalition was on the right path after a meeting aimed at easing tensions over its halting progress on economic reforms.

ECONOMY

Italy’s recession-bound economy should begin to recover from the end of this year but its growth outlook remains weak and Enrico Letta’s government must accelerate its reform efforts, the International Monetary Fund said Thursday.

COMPANIES

TELECOM ITALIA

Telecom Italia has ended contacts with Hutchison Whampoa Ltd on merging their Italian mobile businesses, preferring to focus on a plan to spin off its fixed-line network.

FIAT

Fiat unveiled a seven-seat version of its retro-style 500 model on Thursday, hoping to tap into demand for higher-end cars and stem losses from Europe’s moribund mass-market.

* GENERALI

The insurer holds a routine board meeting on Friday at which the sale of private bank BSI could be touched upon, Il Sole 24 Ore said. The paper said the sale of BSI is at a crossroads.

BANCA GENERALI

The asset manager said on Thursday it saw net inflows of 305 million euros in June, its best ever result.

The company has raised its target for inflows for the year to 2 billion euros, Il Sole 24 Ore said.

FINMECCANICA

The Italian state-controlled defence group said on Thursday it had named former Italy policy chief Giovanni De Gennaro as non-executive chairman, as widely expected.

RCS MEDIAGROUP

RCS investor Diego Della Valle is ready to increase his stake in the Italian publisher via a rights issue that could put him on a collision course with Fiat. * Italian market watchdog Consob is looking to see whether in recent share stake changes there was any change of control, which by law could trigger a bid, Il Sole 24 Ore said.

The publisher’s rights issue ends on Friday.

For more details on today’s events please see the full agenda in Italian.

