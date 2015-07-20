Italy - Factors to watch on July 20

The following factors could affect Italian markets on Monday.

Reuters has not verified the newspaper reports, and cannot vouch for their accuracy. New items are marked with (*).

For a complete list of diary events in Italy please click on .

POLITICS

Italian Prime Minister Matteo Renzi on Saturday pledged to abolish a much-hated property levy next year and make further tax cuts in the future, and said his plan to bolster growth would not upset public finances.

Renzi on Sunday said his newly announced plan to slash taxes over the next three years was a pact with citizens that went hand-in-hand with needed reforms.

COMPANIES

FIAT CHRYSLER AUTOMOBILES

Fiat Chrysler Automobiles (FCA) is considering whether to sell its auto parts maker Magneti Marelli after receiving interest from potential buyers, according to sources familiar with the matter.

BANCO POPOLARE, UBI BANCA, BANCA POPOLARE DI MILANO, BANCA POPOLARE DELL‘EMILIA ROMAGNA , BANCA CARIGE, VENETO BANCA

Saturday’s Il Sole 24 Ore reiterates in an unsourced report that there are advanced merger talks between UBI Banca and Banco Popolare. There are also tie-up talks between Banca Popolare di Milano and Banca Popolare dell‘Emilia Romagna but the possibility seems to appeal more to the lenders’ chairmen than their chief executives, the paper added. Both banks are also looking at alternative solutions, such as a merger with Banca Carige for Popolare di Milano and a tie-up with Veneto Banca for the other, it added.

A marriage between Banco Popolare and UBI is far from certain, Il Messaggero said on Sunday, adding that Banco Popolare’s CEO Pier Francesco Saviotti is far more interested in a tie-up with Banca Popolare di Milano. * The hypothesis of a tie-up between Banca Popolare di Milano and Popolare dell‘Emilia Romagna is repeated in Monday’s Affari&Finanza.

BANCA POPOLARE DI VICENZA

At a board meeting on Tuesday, the lender is likely to pick Mediobanca and JP Morgan as global coordinators for the bank’s upcoming listing and a potential capital increase, Il Sole 24 Ore said in an unsourced report on Sunday.

ATLANTIA

The company said on Sunday the process to choose an investor for a 15 percent stake in Aeroporti di Roma, the company that manages Rome’s airports, was still ongoing, dismissing a report in Il Sole 24 Ore on Sunday which said Monday was the deadline for submitting binding offers and that Canadian fund Borealis and Chinese fund Gingko Tree were in the race to buy the stake.

ANSALDO STS, ANSALDO BREDA

Japan’s Hitachi plans to reap annual synergies of between 50 and 100 million euros from its acquisition of Finmeccanica’s rail assets, Corriere della Sera said on Sunday, citing a company document.

MAIRE TECNIMONT

The engineering company has increased its order book by 4 billion euros in the last seven months to a total of around 6 billion euros, Il Sole 24 Ore said on Saturday, citing chairman Fabrizio Di Amato. Two new orders in the United States, for which funding is being sourced right now, could be added to the portfolio, he added.

* A2A

The company said Standard & Poor’s had confirmed the utility’s BBB/A-2 ratings and improved its outlook to “stable” from “negative”.

* FINMECCANICA

The company said it had won an order to supply 10 helicopters to RN-Aircraft, a subsidiary of Russia’s Rosneft. The order is valued at around 160 million euros.

ENEL

The energy group is working on an update to its industrial plan, according to Il Sole 24 Ore on Sunday, citing some market forecasts regarding potential targets cuts which could result from such a review.

UNICREDIT

CEO Federico Ghizzoni attends presentation of “UniCredit Pavillion” (0730 GMT).

BANZAI

Board meeting on preliminary Q2 and H1 results (revenues); followed by conference call.

FEDON

Trades ex-dividend of 0.30 euro per share.

MEDIACONTECH

Annual general meeting (0700 GMT).

BANCA ROMAGNA COOPERATIVA

The European Commission has decided that an Italian liquidation measure in favour of the small cooperative lender is compatible with EU state aid rules, according to a statement. Banca Romagna Cooperativa had been under special administration since 2013, and was put into liquidation by the Italian authorities on July 17 this year. Its assets and liabilities, including deposits, were transferred to Banca Sviluppo, which is part of the ICCREA Group.

CALEFFI

The company said its capital increase had been 94.69 percent subscribed for a total value of 3.25 million euros.

BANCA SISTEMA

The company said the over-allotment option in its global offering had been fully exercised.

M&A

Italian private equity firm Investindustrial is said to be in advanced talks with France’s Kering to buy shoe firm Sergio Rossi, Il Sole 24 Ore said on Saturday, citing rumours.

Italy’s state railway Ferrovie dello Stato will in August launch the sale of Grandi Stazioni Retail, a business that runs shops and restaurants at big train stations in Italy and the Czech Republic, sources close to the matter said on Friday, a deal that could fetch 800 million euros.

Private equity fund Lone Star is interested in Grandi Stazioni Retail, Il Sole 24 Ore said on Saturday. Other interested parties include funds such as Blackstone, Permira and CVC and sovereign funds, especially Singapore’s GIC. Among potentially interested industrial players the paper listed property investment groups Klepierre and Unibail.

For Italian market data and news, click on codes in brackets:

20 biggest gainers (in percentage)............

20 biggest losers (in percentage).............

FTSE IT allshare index

FTSE Mib index........

FTSE Allstars index...

FTSE Mid Cap index....

Block trades..........

Stories on Italy...... IT-LEN

For pan-European market data and news, click on codes in brackets: European Equities speed guide................... FTSEurofirst 300 index.............................. DJ STOXX index...................................... Top 10 STOXX sectors........................... Top 10 EUROSTOXX sectors...................... Top 10 Eurofirst 300 sectors................... Top 25 European pct gainers....................... Top 25 European pct losers........................ Main stock markets: Dow Jones............... Wall Street report ..... Nikkei 225............. Tokyo report............ FTSE 100............... London report........... Xetra DAX............. Frankfurt market stories CAC-40................. Paris market stories... World Indices..................................... Reuters survey of world bourse outlook......... Western European IPO diary.......................... European Asset Allocation........................ Reuters News at a Glance: Equities............... Main currency report:...............................