Italy - Factors to watch on July 17

DEBT

Treasury offers 2.0 billion euros March 2030 BTP bonds at 3.50 percent coupon to swap following five bonds: BTP bonds due Aug. 2016, at 3.75 percent coupon; BTP bonds due June 2017, at 4.75 percent coupon; BTP bonds due Nov. 2017, at 3.50 percent coupon; CCTEU bonds due Oct. 2017 and April 2018.

COMPANIES

CUCINELLI

The cashmere maker said sales came in at 200 million euros in the first half, up 13.9 percent at current exchange rates and 9.3 percent at constant exchange rates.

(*)RCS MEDIAGROUP

The publisher’s sale of its books unit RCS Libri is conditional on the go ahead from the creditor banks which are demanding that 40-50 percent of the proceeds from the sale go to paying down debt, Il Messaggero said.

BB BIOTECH

Board meeting on H1 results.

CALEFFI

Capital increase ends.

INTEK GROUP

Saving shareholders’ meeting (0800 GMT) and extraordinary shareholders’ meeting (0900 GMT).

SESA

Board meeting on FY results.

TERNA

Buyback offer for up to 400 million euros due in 2017 and 2018 ends (started on July 10).

