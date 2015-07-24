Italy - Factors to watch on July 24

The following factors could affect Italian markets on Friday.

Reuters has not verified the newspaper reports, and cannot vouch for their accuracy. New items are marked with (*).

For a complete list of diary events in Italy please click on .

ECONOMY

ISTAT releases June wage inflation data (0800 GMT).

DEBT

Italy’s Treasury said on Thursday it would cancel its mid-month BTP bond sale in August due to reduced funding needs and large cash availability.

The Treasury said it would offer 500-750 million euros of the inflation-linked BTPei due Sept. 15, 2026 at auction on July 28.

The Treasury will announce on Friday the sale of 6-month BOT bills, with relative amounts to be auctioned on July 29.

COMPANIES

INTESA SANPAOLO

Italy’s biggest retail bank is looking to sell its Accedo consumer credit unit by the end of 2015 as part of a multi-year plan to shed non-core assets, two sources close to the matter said on Thursday.

GENERALI

Generali’s investment in Spain’s Banco Credito Cooperativo could pave the way to a stock market listing valuing the Spanish bank at around 1 billion euros, a source close to the matter said.

ENI

Eni is said to be weighing the sale of Nigeria assets that could be worth $2-5 billion, though no decision has as yet been taken, Bloomberg said on Thursday citing sources.

(*) FIAT CHRYSLER AUTOMOBILES

After a rebuttal by General Motors, CEO Sergio Marchionne has turned to Asia in his search for a partner for the auto maker, Il Sole 24 Ore reported citing rumours in financial circles. The paper mentioned South Korean automaker Hyundai Motor as a possible merger candidate.

STMICROELECTRONICS

The Franco-Italian chipmaker’s shares rose on Thursday after it said it expected modest growth in communications, industrial and automotive markets in H2 2015, reassuring investors spooked by recent warnings from U.S. chipmakers Texas Instruments Inc and Linear Technology Corp.

SNAM

Fitch assigned a long-term ‘BBB+’ rating to Snam on Thursday, with a stable outlook.

A2A

The regional utility said on Thursday it had received a 15-year 200 million euro loan from European Investment Bank to fund power and gas network investments and public lighting.

IPO

Italy’s post office is cutting costly mail delivery and expanding its lucrative financial and insurance business as it gears up for a long-awaited share sale that is set to be the country’s biggest privatisation in a decade.

SOGEFI

Board meeting on H1 results.

For Italian market data and news, click on codes in brackets:

20 biggest gainers (in percentage)............

20 biggest losers (in percentage).............

FTSE IT allshare index

FTSE Mib index........

FTSE Allstars index...

FTSE Mid Cap index....

Block trades..........

Stories on Italy...... IT-LEN

For pan-European market data and news, click on codes in brackets: European Equities speed guide................... FTSEurofirst 300 index.............................. DJ STOXX index...................................... Top 10 STOXX sectors........................... Top 10 EUROSTOXX sectors...................... Top 10 Eurofirst 300 sectors................... Top 25 European pct gainers....................... Top 25 European pct losers........................ Main stock markets: Dow Jones............... Wall Street report ..... Nikkei 225............. Tokyo report............ FTSE 100............... London report........... Xetra DAX............. Frankfurt market stories CAC-40................. Paris market stories... World Indices..................................... Reuters survey of world bourse outlook......... Western European IPO diary.......................... European Asset Allocation........................ Reuters News at a Glance: Equities............... Main currency report:...............................