Italy - Factors to watch on July 16

POLITICS

Italy’s main opposition parties called on Monday for the resignation of the deputy head of Italy’s fragile ruling coalition over the expulsion of the wife and daughter of dissident Kazakh oligarch Mukhtar Ablyazov.

Italian Prime Minister Enrico Letta demanded the opposition Northern League party take action after “shameful” racist comments by its members about Italy’s first black minister.

COMPANIES

TELECOM ITALIA

The Italian phone company said on Monday it wanted to secure favorable regulatory conditions before taking any steps forward in its plan to spin off its fixed-line network after the local regulator cut tariffs its rivals pay to access the grid.

Company’s Chairman Franco Bernabe is expected to speak before Chamber of Deputies on Tuesday.

MONTE DEI PASCHI DI SIENA

The top shareholder in Italy’s third biggest lender will back changing ownership rules at the bank at a meeting this week to lure new investors, it said on Monday.

The Bank’s CEO Fabrizio Viola is due to attend on Tuesday a presentation of first fund to invest in mini-bond on the Italian market.

UNICREDIT

Rating agency Moody’s said on Monday it affirmed UniCredit’s Baa2/P-2 rating.

SALINI-IMPREGILO

The Italian builder said on Monday it won contracts worth a total of 770 million euros ($1 billion) in Latin America, Asia and Africa.

INDESIT

Industry Ministry holds meeting with Indesit top management and trade unions on Tuesday.

ECONOMY

Bank of Italy releases May data on public finance, state borrowing and debt on Tuesday.

National statistics institute ISTAT releases May foreign trade data.

