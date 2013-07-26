Italy - Factors to watch on July 26

The following factors could affect Italian markets on Friday.

Reuters has not verified the newspaper reports, and cannot vouch for their accuracy. New items are marked with (*).

POLITICS

Italian Prime Minister Enrico Letta defended budget rigour on Thursday, sending a clear message of caution to an ally in his fractious coalition who wants a hated property tax eliminated by the end of next month.

ECONOMY

Treasury offers up to 3 billion euros of CTZ, zero coupon bonds. Subscriptions close at 0900 GMT on Friday.

COMPANIES

* FONDIARIA-SAI, UNIPOL, PREMAFIN , MILANO ASSICURAZIONI

Insurance watchdog IVASS has approved the takeover of Fondiaria-SAI by rival Unipol, paving the way for completion of the complex deal aimed at rescuing the country’s leading motor insurer.

UNICREDIT

London-based private equity fund Pamplona Capital Management LLP said on Thursday it had given a 4.01 percent stake it owns in Unicredit to Deutsche Bank as a pledge for financing.

LUXOTTICA

The eyewear company is confident profits will continue to increase in 2013 in line with sales which rose to over 2 billion euros ($2.65 billion) in the second quarter, boosted by growth in all markets, including recession-hit Europe.

MAIRE TECNIMONT

The company said on Thursday it had successfully completed its rights issue.

ANSALDO STS

The company holds a board meeting on H1 results on Friday.

BANCA GENERALI

The lender holds a board meeting on first-half results on Friday, followed by a conference call.

PIAGGIO

The company holds a board meeting on results on Friday.

DAMIANI

The jewel maker holds its annual general meeting on Friday.

