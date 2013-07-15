Italy - Factors to watch on July 15

The following factors could affect Italian markets on Monday.

Reuters has not verified the newspaper reports, and cannot vouch for their accuracy. New items are marked with (*).

EURO ZONE CRISIS

France lost the last of its major AAA ratings on Friday in a blow to President Francois Hollande as his government battles to rein in public finances and kick-start the stalled economy.

BANCA MONTE DEI PASCHI

An Italian appeals court in Siena on Saturday upheld an earlier ruling that Japanese investment bank Nomura did not make wrongful gains in a derivative deal with Tuscan lender Monte dei Paschi, a court order seen by Reuters said .

UNICREDIT, INTESA SANPAOLO

GENERALI

Rating agency Standard & Poor’s cut its credit ratings on the two biggest Italian banks, as well as that of insurer Generali, following its downgrade of Italy’s sovereign rating.

S&P said it also downgraded Mediobanca and put on creditwatch with a negative implication 23 Italian lenders, including Mediobanca, Banca Popolare di Milano, Banca Popolare dell‘Emilia Romagna, Banco Popolare, Credito Emiliano and Ubi Banca.

FIAT INDUSTRIAL

Italian truck and tractor maker Fiat Industrial said on Friday that shareholders who do not want to participate in an upcoming merger with its CNH unit will receive 8.897 euros per share.

FINANCIAL TRANSACTION TAX

Meeting on financial transaction tax in Milan attended by IMF Fiscal Affairs Department director Carlo Cottarelli, president of Italian brokers association Assosim Michele Calzolari, and Bank of Italy representative Giacomo Ricotti.

IKF

Investment company IKF starts a capital increase which is scheduled to end on Aug. 13.

*MEDIASET

UBS raised its price target for the broadcaster to 3.6 euros from 2.4 euros; rating a buy.

For more details on today’s events please see the full agenda in Italian.

For Italian market data and news, click on codes in brackets:

20 biggest gainers (in percentage)............

20 biggest losers (in percentage).............

FTSE IT allshare index

FTSE Mib index........

FTSE Allstars index...

FTSE Mid Cap index....

Block trades..........

Stories on Italy...... IT-LEN

For pan-European market data and news, click on codes in brackets: European Equities speed guide................... FTSEurofirst 300 index.............................. DJ STOXX index...................................... Top 10 STOXX sectors........................... Top 10 EUROSTOXX sectors...................... Top 10 Eurofirst 300 sectors................... Top 25 European pct gainers....................... Top 25 European pct losers........................ Main stock markets: Dow Jones............... Wall Street report ..... Nikkei 225............. Tokyo report............ FTSE 100............... London report........... Xetra DAX............. Frankfurt market stories CAC-40................. Paris market stories... World Indices..................................... Reuters survey of world bourse outlook......... Western European IPO diary.......................... European Asset Allocation........................ Reuters News at a Glance: Equities............... Main currency report:...............................