Italy - Factors to watch on July 29

The following factors could affect Italian markets on Monday.

Reuters has not verified the newspaper reports, and cannot vouch for their accuracy. New items are marked with (*).

POLITICS

Former Prime Minister Silvio Berlusconi said he would not flee Italy and was ready to go to jail rather than face house arrest or community service if a court upholds his conviction for tax fraud next week.

All the ministers in Enrico Letta’s left-right coalition government have published their incomes and assets online, aiming to set an example of transparency as they step up the fight against tax evasion.

ECONOMY

Italy’s economy will begin emerging from its longest slump since World War Two in the fourth quarter of this year and should grow through 2014, Economy Minister Fabrizio Saccomanni said.

National statistics institute ISTAT releases July business confidence data (0800 GMT) and June wage inflation data (0900 GMT).

Expected release of Assogestioni’s June fund flows data.

Treasury sells BOTs, short-term bills. Subscriptions close at 0900 GMT.

COMPANIES

*MONTE DEI PASCHI

Brussels is demanding that the struggling Italian bank be subjected to tougher penalties before it approves the 3.9 billion euro bailout the bank needs to stay afloat, the Financial Times reported on Monday, citing a letter from EU Commissioner Joaquin Almunia.

The EU’s competition enforcer told Italy that the proposed restructuring plan for the 500-year-old lender is too soft on executive pay, cost-cutting and treatment of creditors, according to private correspondence seen by the Financial Times.

*IMPREGILO, ANSALDO STS

The Italian construction firm and the railways technology group said early on Monday they are part of a consortium winning a $6 billion contract to help build a $22 billion subways system in Riyadh, Saudi Arabia.

FINMECCANICA, ENI, ENEL

In his interview with Rome daily Il Messaggero, Economy Minister Fabrizio Saccomanni declined to comment when asked if the state could sell its stakes in companies like Finmeccanica, Enel and Eni to help cut debt.

RCS MEDIAGROUP, BANCO POPOLARE

Banco Popolare said on Saturday it and Pandette SRL now hold a stake of 0.91 percent in the publisher, down from 3.52 percent before a capital increase.

PIRELLI, CAMFIN

The chain of companies that controls tyre maker Pirelli could be further shortened in the next few months by merging a number of holding companies led by Pirelli chairman Marco Tronchetti Provera, Il Sole 24 Ore said on Sunday.

MEDIOLANUM

The company does not plan to be part of the M&A drive in the asset management sector, chairman Ennio Doris told Il Sole 24 Ore on Sunday.

AEFFE.MI

Board meeting on H1 results and conference call.

CIR

Board meeting on H1 results.

COFIDE

Board meeting on H1 results.

VIANINI LAVORI

Board meeting on H1 results.

ANSALDO STS

Conference call on H1 results expected.

BIOERA Bioera

Shareholders meeting.

For more details on today’s events please see the full agenda in Italian.

For Italian market data and news, click on codes in brackets:

20 biggest gainers (in percentage)............

20 biggest losers (in percentage).............

FTSE IT allshare index

FTSE Mib index........

FTSE Allstars index...

FTSE Mid Cap index....

Block trades..........

Stories on Italy...... IT-LEN

For pan-European market data and news, click on codes in brackets: European Equities speed guide................... FTSEurofirst 300 index.............................. DJ STOXX index...................................... Top 10 STOXX sectors........................... Top 10 EUROSTOXX sectors...................... Top 10 Eurofirst 300 sectors................... Top 25 European pct gainers....................... Top 25 European pct losers........................ Main stock markets: Dow Jones............... Wall Street report ..... Nikkei 225............. Tokyo report............ FTSE 100............... London report........... Xetra DAX............. Frankfurt market stories CAC-40................. Paris market stories... World Indices..................................... Reuters survey of world bourse outlook......... Western European IPO diary.......................... European Asset Allocation........................ Reuters News at a Glance: Equities............... Main currency report:...............................