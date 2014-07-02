Italy - Factors to watch on July 2

The following factors could affect Italian markets on Wednesday.

Reuters has not verified the newspaper reports, and cannot vouch for their accuracy. New items are marked with (*).

ECONOMY

Italy posted a state sector budget surplus of 7.7 billion euros ($10.5 billion) in June compared with a surplus of 13.55 billion euros in June 2013, the Economy Ministry said on Tuesday.

DEBT

Italy’s Treasury said on Tuesday it had used 393 million euros ($536.07 million) of its so-called “sinking fund” for partial reimbursement of a BTP bond maturing on July 1, 2014.[IT:nL6N0PC4TR]

COMPANIES

MONTE DEI PASCHI DI SIENA

The Italian lender has repaid 3.1 billion euros ($4.3 billion) in state aid and an additional 329 million euros in interest, the Italian Treasury said on Tuesday, confirming plans announced by the bank a day earlier.

CLUB MEDITERRANEE, INVESTCORP

The French resort operator said on Tuesday its board will review the latest takeover offer from top shareholder Andrea Bonomi and has extended the mandate of financial advisor Rothschild & Cie.

FSI

Italian state-backed private equity fund Fondo Strategico Italiano (FSI) and Kuwait Investment Authority (KIA) have created an investment company with assets and commitments worth 2.185 billion euros ($2.98 billion), FSI said on Tuesday.

ROTTAPHARM

The Italian pharmaceuticals company said on Tuesday it would offer 50 million shares, or 25 percent of its capital, in its initial public offering at a price of 7.25-9 euro per share.

SISAL

The Italian gaming group said on Tuesday it had would offer up to 77.5 million ordinary shares in its initial public offering at a price of 6.3 euros to 7.7 euros per share.

FIAT CHRYSLER

New car sales in Italy, Europe’s fourth-largest car market, rose 3.81 percent in June from the same month a year ago to 127,489 vehicles, Italy’s transport ministry said on Tuesday.

Fiat Chrysler’s share of the Italian market was 27.1 percent in June, compared with 27.9 percent in May and 27.5 percent in June last year, according to calculations made by Reuters.

French, Spanish and Italian car sales rose in June, industry data showed on Tuesday, helped by extra incentives and demand for new models as Europe’s vehicle sector steadily recovers from a six-year slump.

Most major automakers reported better-than-expected U.S. sales in June, capping a strong second-quarter comeback from a brutal winter, but some companies displayed signs of softening demand for their most popular models.

SALINI IMPREGILO

The Panama Canal expects about 310 million tonnes of cargo to pass through the shipping corridor next year, down at least 10 million tonnes from 2014 volumes, due to a sluggish global economy.

CERVED

Ratings agency Moody’s upgraded the company’s corporate family (CFR) and probability of default (PDR) to “B1” from “B2” and to “Ba3-PD” from “B1-PD”, respectively, following its IPO last month. Moody’s outlook on the stock is stable, it added.

ALITALIA

Italian officials will meet executives from Alitalia, Etihad Airways and creditor banks next week for more talks on a rescue deal for the troubled Italian carrier, Transport Minister Maurizio Lupi said on Tuesday.

Lupi, Italy’s labour minister Giuliano Poletti and unions are expected to meet on Wednesday to seek ways to minimise the number and impact of the proposed job cuts.

The postal service does not rule out the possibility of further investments in the airline, it said after a board meeting on Tuesday.

* According to La Repubblica, Etihad could agree to 1,500 job cuts at Alitalia as opposed to 2.251.

* TELECOM ITALIA

New Telecom Italian chairman Giuseppe Recchi said in an interview with Il Sole 24 Ore that no single investor, including biggest shareholder Telefonica, controlled the Italian telecoms group and that he would welcome new investors.

Recchi said he did not expect Brazilian regulators to force Telecom Italia to sell its TIM Participacoes unit, which he said was strategic for the group. He also said that the group did not need a capital increase to finance its plan and that the conversion of savings shares was at the moment not on the table.

*PIRELLI

The company is set to meet its 2014 objectives for Brazil, Latin America head Paolo dal Pino said in an interview with Il Giornale. The executive said the group did not need new plants in the region, adding Brazil was and would remain the most strategic country for Pirelli.

FINECO

UniCredit’s online unit debuts on main bourse; holds news conference at 0615 GMT.

SEAT PAGINE GIALLE

Holds saving shareholders’ meeting (0900 GMT).

