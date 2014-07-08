Italy - Factors to watch on July 8

The following factors could affect Italian markets on Tuesday.

POLITICS

EU countries can get more time to cut budget gaps provided they deliver reforms with a clear long-term impact, the head of the Eurogroup said on Monday, a condition that could limit Italy’s choice of measures.

Italy’s ruling Democratic Party (PD) on Monday cancelled a meeting with the anti-establishment 5-Star Movement (M5S) to discuss fundamental reforms, with each side blaming the other for the failure to meet.

The Vatican bank will soon hive off its investment activities and transform itself into an institution dedicated mostly to payment services for the Roman Catholic Church, Vatican sources said on Monday.

ECONOMY

Bank of Italy releases May data on bank deposits and May statistics on Italian government bond holdings at Italy-based banks.

DEBT

The Italian Treasury said on Monday it would offer 6.5 billion euros of Treasury bills at its regular mid-month auction on July 10.

Treasury announces sale of BTP and CCTeu bonds, with relative amounts to be auctioned on July 11.

COMPANIES * GENERALI

Italy’s state-lender Cassa Depositi e Prestiti (CDP) said on Tuesday it had completed the placement of a 1.913 percent stake in insurer Assicurazioni Generali GASI.MI at a price of 15.7 euros per share.

INTESA SANPAOLO

Italian holding company Carlo Tassara said on Monday it had sold 231.27 million shares of Italy’s biggest retail bank Intesa Sanpaolo in recent months.

The bank’s shareholder Compagnia di San Paolo decided on Monday to indicate 6.5 percent as the minimum threshold for its stake in the lender from a previous threshold of 7.96 percent. Compagnia currently holds 9.7 percent of the bank.

* UNICREDIT

The bank will pay 224 million euros to refund savers for the effects of the bankruptcy several years ago of Italian food company Cirio, Il Corriere della Sera said.

EXOR

Italian holding company Exor said on Monday it had revised its first-quarter consolidated net loss to 38.1 million euros from 83.2 million euros due to accounting changes related to Fiat’s FIA.MI buyout of U.S. unit Chrysler.

FIAT

Fiat’s founding Agnelli family may tighten its grip on the carmaker after its merger with U.S. unit Chrysler and a Wall Street listing later this year, a U.S. regulatory filing showed.

Carmakers in Brazil are forecasting the worst drop in production in 16 years after plunging June output highlighted a severe industry slump despite ongoing government stimulus.

* CIR

An agreement on the debt restructuring of troubled energy unit Sorgenia has been reached and is expected to be signed off this week, Il Sole 24 Ore said. After a 400 million euro capital increase, Monte Paschi will own 22 percent of Sorgenia, UBI Banca 18 percent, Banco Popolare 11.5 percent, Unicredit 9.8 percent and Intesa Sanpaolo 9.7 percent, it said.

FINMECCANICA, SIEMENS

Ansaldo Energia is an interesting company and in a European perspective would be a good alliance, the CEO of Germany’s Siemens said in an interview in Il Corriere della Sera. “Our doors are open at any time, if Ansaldo wants to come it only needs to call,” Joe Kaeser was quoted as saying. Kaeser said Siemens wanted to grow in Italy.

ENI

Trade unions say they will meet Eni CEO Claudio Descalzi on Tuesday to discuss the future of the oil major’s refineries in Italy.

SALINI IMPREGILO

Arbitration to decide who will bear the Panama Canal expansion project’s $1.6 billion cost overrun, a dispute that temporarily halted work earlier this year, will begin in closed-door sessions in Miami later this month, according to lawyers arguing the matter.

INDESIT

The Merloni family recently received the binding offers for Indesit from adviser Goldman Sachs and is leaning towards reaching an agreement with the U.S. group Whirlpool, La Repubblica said.

* IGD

IGD said on Tuesday it had approved a capital increase of up to 200 million euros. It also said it had approved the acquisition of a real estate portfolio for 92.7 million euros.

* MONCLER, MITTEL

Mittel has sold the last shares it had in Moncler following the end of a lock-up period after Moncler’s IPO last year, Il Sole 24 Ore said.

MEDIACONTECH

Holds annual general meeting (0700 GMT).

