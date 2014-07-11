Italy - Factors to watch on July 11

The following factors could affect Italian markets on Friday.

Reuters has not verified the newspaper reports, and cannot vouch for their accuracy. New items are marked with (*).

DEBT

Treasury sells 2.5-3.0 billion euros fifth tranche 3-year BTP bonds due May 15, 2017, 1.15 percent coupon; 2.0-2.5 billion euros third tranche 7-year BTP bonds due Dec. 15, 2021, 2.15 percent coupon; 1.5-2.0 billion euros second tranche 15-year BTP bonds due March 1, 2030, 3.50 percent coupon. Subscriptions close at 0900 GMT.

COMPANIES

ENI

Utility EnBW has agreed to buy out Eni’s 50 percent stake in a German gas grid joint venture to take full ownership, two sources familiar with the matter said, to take advantage of the stable income from regulated assets.

ENEL

The Italian energy group Enel said on Thursday its board agreed on a plan to sell its power generation assets in Slovakia and its distribution and sales assets in Romania.

TELECOM ITALIA

The company’s Chairman Giuseppe Recchi said on Thursday that the sale of Telecom Argentina is proceeding as planned and does not have to be pushed back, and that its Tim Brasil holding is “strategic”.

FIAT

The Italian carmaker said on Thursday it set a 4.75 percent coupon and an issue price at par on its bond due July 2022.

* A2A

The regional utility will unveil a new industrial plan in the first months of 2015 when it presents its full-year results for 2014, the company said in a statement.

* INDESIT

Whirlpool Corp, the world’s largest maker of home appliances, said it will buy 66.8 percent of voting stock of Italian white goods maker Indesit Company SpA for about 758 million euros ($1.03 billion) to spur its growth in Europe.

* E.ON

Potential buyers interested in the group’s assets in Italy have until the first week of August to present their offers, Il Sole 24 Ore said. Edison and Erg are seen as the most likely candidates to take up the assets, the paper added.

* RCS MEDIAGROUP

Edizione has sold all its remaining shares in RCS, Il Sole 24 Ore said.

* BANCA ETRURIA

The bank’s chairman Lorenzo Rosi said its new partner will come from among the cooperative lenders and the scouting process should conclude soon, MF said, citing Banca Popolare dell‘Emilia Romagna and Banca Popolare di Bari as possible buyers. It also mentions talks with Cariparma.

* BRUNELLO CUCINELLI

Benetton Group has sold a stake of just under 2 percent in Brunello Cucinelli, Il Sole 24 Ore said.

* ENI, ENEL

The Treasury is accelerating the process of selling a stake in the two energy groups and one of the options under consideration is selling directly to Italy’s state-lender CDP via a convertible bond, Corriere della Sera said in an unsourced report.

CREDITO VALTELLINESE

Rating agency Fitch said on Thursday it had cut its rating for the mid-sized bank to ‘BB’ from ‘BB+’ with a stable outlook.

ITALIAN BANKS

Fitch said it had confirmed the long-term ratings of Credito Emiliano, Banca Popolare di Sondrio, Banca Popolare dell‘Emilia Romagna, Banca Popolare di Milano e Banca Carige. The outlooks remained negative for all these lenders.

