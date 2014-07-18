Italy - Factors to watch on July 18

The following factors could affect Italian markets on Friday.

POLITICS

Possible verdict in former prime minister Silvio Berlusconi’s appeals trial on charges of paying for sex with a minor and abuse of office.

ECONOMY

Signs of weakening economic growth have created a more difficult environment for the Italian government but will not weaken its determination to continue structural reforms, Economy Minister Pier Carlo Padoan said on Thursday. * Italy should focus on implementation and using available EU funds rather than trying to make rules more flexible, German Finance Minister Wolfgang Schaeuble said in an interview with La Repubblica. * Italy’s two challenges include its high public debt and low level of productivity and competitiveness, Former Finnish Prime Minister Jyrki Katainen said in an interview with La Stampa. Katainen is likely to take office on Friday after being confirmed by the European Parliament as economic and monetary affairs commissioner until November. Katainen added that Italy’s growth can improve in relatively short time if the ambitious plans set out by the government of Prime Minister Matteo Renzi are implemented.

COMPANIES

BANKS

Italian banks will together ask for 34 billion euros from the funds the European Central Bank is due to offer as part of a new long-term loan programme, La Stampa said.

UNICREDIT, FINECO

Banks coordinating the initial public offering of the bank’s online broker have exercised in full the so-called greenshoe option, bringing the total stake of the company listed on the market to 34.5 percent.

TELECOM ITALIA

Telefonica’s move to reduce its stake in Italian rival Telecom Italia may help the Spanish phone group appease regulators over competition concerns in Brazil and possibly accelerate consolidation in that market.

GTECH

Standard & Poor’s has cut its rating for Italy’s lottery operator GTECH and Moody’s put it on review for a downgrade after the company said it was buying U.S. slot machine maker International Game Technology for $4.7 billion.

BRUNELLO CUCINELLI

The luxury clothier on Thursday reported a 11.6 percent rise in first-half preliminary sales to 175.8 million euros ($237.8 million), thanks to a strong performance in the United States and Greater China.

* ALITALIA

The petrol available to the airline will keep it going only until mid August, La Stampa said.

The stakes held by Intesa Sanpaolo and UniCredit in the loss-making airline could be bought by Fondo Strategico Italiano (FSI), which is controlled by state-lender Cassa Depositi e Prestiti, La Repubblica said. FSI would only be interested in the option if Alitalia’s new industrial plan is implemented and the airline is revamped, the paper added.

Should Poste Italiane not participate in the capital increase seen as a condition for a deal with Etihad Airways, there is talk of further investment by other shareholders such as Antonio Percassi or Davide Maccagnani, il Sole 24 Ore said.

* OVS, COIN

Italian retailer Gruppo Coin has chosen Banca IMI, UniCredit, Goldman Sachs and Merrill Lynch as global coordinators for the IPO of its OVS industry high-street chain, Corriere della Sera said.

BANCA MONTE DEI PASCHI DI SIENA

Foundation holds board meeting to appoint Chairman.

BANCA POPOLARE DELL‘EMILIA ROMAGNA

Capital increase ends.

4AIM

Holds presentation ahead of IPO (1000 GMT).

A.S. ROMA

Capital increase ends (started on June 30).

CLASS EDITORI

Capital increase ends (started on June 30).

TISCALI

Holds annual general meeting (0900 GMT).

