Italy - Factors to watch on July 22

The following factors could affect Italian markets on Tuesday.

Reuters has not verified the newspaper reports, and cannot vouch for their accuracy. New items are marked with (*).

COMPANIES * TELECOM ITALIA

Spain’s Telefonica could increase its bond exchangeable into Telecom Italia shares by 250 million euros to cut further its stake in the Italian phone company to soothe regulators concerns over competition in Brazil, daily Il Sole 24 Ore reported.

INTESA SANPAOLO

Intesa Sanpaolo expects new Hungarian legislation requiring banks to compensate borrowers for exchange rate spreads applied on foreign currency loans to cost its second-quarter net income around 65 million euros.

TERNA, SNAM

Italian state lender Cassa Depositi e Prestiti is close to agreeing the sale of a 35 percent stake in a vehicle controlling Italy’s energy grids to the State Grid Corporation of China, sources close to the matter said on Monday. * BANCA CARIGE

The board of the mid-sized lender will discuss on Tuesday a bid for its insurance assets presented by German insurer Talanx , daily Il Messaggero said. According to the newspaper the bank aims to cash in 400 million euros from the sale of its insurance units.

* SORGENIA

The energy group owned by Cir and Verbund will sign a standstill agreement on debt with creditor banks on Tuesday, two Italian newspapers reported.

* ENI

The Italian oil and gas major is taking part in a tender for licences to explore more than 10 new oil blocks in Angola, daily Il Sole 24 Ore reported.

* TREVI FINANZIARIA INDUSTRIALE

Drillmec, a company of the engineering group, has won offshore oil drilling rig supply contracts for the Caspian Sea worth 45 million euros, Trevi group said on Tuesday.

FINECOBANK

The bank said onMonday net inflows in June were about 230 million euros. It said inflows in the first six months of the year were 2.008 billion euros.

FINCANTIERI

The shipbuilder said on Monday its revenues in the first half rose to 1.983 billion euros from 1.894 billion euros a year ago. Net profit was 33 million euros, unchanged on a year ago.

The company holds conference call on results.

HERA

Italy’s energy regulator said on Monday it had launched proceedings against Hera’s marketing arm for alleged violation of rules on separate accounting procedures.

ALITALIA

Poste Italiane will only invest more money in Alitalia if it avoids taking on the airline’s past liabilities, three sources close to the matter said on Monday, a condition likely to hamper a rescue deal with Etihad Airways.

IPO

European private equity firm BC Partners has appointed Bank of America Merrill Lynch and Goldman Sachs to run the listing of its OVS Industry fashion chain, several sources familiar with the matter said on Monday.

GOOGLE

Italy’s data protection regulator has given Google 18 months to change the way it treats and stores user data, bringing to an end an investigation that is part of a European drive to reform the internet giant’s privacy practices.

For Italian market data and news, click on codes in brackets:

20 biggest gainers (in percentage)............

20 biggest losers (in percentage).............

FTSE IT allshare index

FTSE Mib index........

FTSE Allstars index...

FTSE Mid Cap index....

Block trades..........

Stories on Italy...... IT-LEN

For pan-European market data and news, click on codes in brackets: European Equities speed guide................... FTSEurofirst 300 index.............................. DJ STOXX index...................................... Top 10 STOXX sectors........................... Top 10 EUROSTOXX sectors...................... Top 10 Eurofirst 300 sectors................... Top 25 European pct gainers....................... Top 25 European pct losers........................ Main stock markets: Dow Jones............... Wall Street report ..... Nikkei 225............. Tokyo report............ FTSE 100............... London report........... Xetra DAX............. Frankfurt market stories CAC-40................. Paris market stories... World Indices..................................... Reuters survey of world bourse outlook......... Western European IPO diary.......................... European Asset Allocation........................ Reuters News at a Glance: Equities............... Main currency report:...............................