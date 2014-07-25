Italy - Factors to watch on July 25

The following factors could affect Italian markets on Friday.

LUXOTTICA

The Italian luxury eyewear group is optimistic about prospects for the rest of 2014 after sales accelerated in the second quarter, offsetting the impact of euro strength which is now seen waning.

Luxottica said on Thursday it had extended a licence agreement to produce and distribute Chanel-branded eyeglasses until the end of 2018, renewable for a further two years.

BANCA CARIGE

The Italian mid-sized bank said late on Thursday it was in exclusive talks with U.S. investment fund Apollo Management Holdings LP for the sale of its two insurance units.

SNAM

The Italian gas grid operator is set to sign next week an accord to renegotiate its 3.2 billion euros in debt with a pool of 16 banks led by UniCredit and BNP Paribas , Corriere della Sera reported without citing sources. The new bank loan will have the same maturity of the present one and will have a multi-tranche, revolving structure.

* MEDIASET

Britain’s BSkyB has agreed to pay around 4.9 billion pounds to buy Rupert Murdoch’s pay-TV assets in Italy and Germany, responding to the slowing growth at home with a deal to create a European media powerhouse - in a potential threat to the Italian broadcaster’s pay-tv business.

COBRA

Vodafone on Thursday extended its voluntary tender offer to buy all the share capital of the Italian car electronics maker by five trading days to Aug. 1.

ALITALIA

The board of Italy’s flagship airline will propose to shareholders a capital increase of as much as 250 million euros ($336.68 million), a source with knowledge of a document said on Thursday after a meeting of the airline’s board.

Etihad Airways CEO James Hogan has given Alitalia until Monday to agree to the tie-up or else the Gulf carrier’s proposal would no longer stand, Corriere della Sera said in an unsourced report.

