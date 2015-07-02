Italy - Factors to watch on July 2

The following factors could affect Italian markets on Thursday.

ECONOMY

Italy posted a state sector budget surplus of 12.3 billion euros ($13.60 billion) in June, compared with a surplus of 7.5 billion euros in June 2014, the Treasury said on Wednesday. [ID:nR1N0YU015

COMPANIES

FIAT CHRYSLER AUTOMOBILES

The group will invest $280 million to begin Jeep production in India from 2017 through an expanded joint venture with Tata Motors, it said on Wednesday.

New car sales in Italy, Europe’s fourth-largest car market, rose 14.4 percent in June from the same month a year ago to 146,682 vehicles, Italy’s transport ministry said on Wednesday.

Fiat Chrysler Automobiles’ share of the Italian market stood at 28.4 percent in June, compared with 28.5 percent in May, according to calculations made by Reuters.

On Thursday Fiat Chrysler Automobiles NV’s ability to recall and fix more than 11 million potentially defective vehicles comes under scrutiny at a rare public hearing at the National Highway Traffic Safety Administration, the U.S. auto safety watchdog that could fine the automaker more than $750 million.

(*) MEDIASET

The Italian broadcaster has refused a 1.1 billion euro offer from Sky Plc for its pay-TV business Mediaset Premium, Il Sole 24 reported.

Mediaset is still weighing a bid of nearly 1 billion euros for its pay-TV business it had received from Sky Plc, la Repubblica said.

(*) UNICREDIT

Italy’s biggest bank has set up a vehicle to host 1.2 billion euro bad loans backed by real estate properties, daily MF said, adding the bank aims to sell a majority stake in the vehicle. According to the paper, Cerberus, Pmico and Starwood are interested in the deal.

(*) PIRELLI

China National Chemical Corp (ChemChina), which agreed to buy into the tyre maker last March, has hired broker Intermonte to convince the hedge funds with stakes in Pirelli to sell its shareholdings at a price of 15 euros set for the mandatory take-over, Il Sole 24 Ore said.

(*) A2A

The utility said on Thursday it would appeal against a ruling on a dispute with Pessina Costruzioni under which it had been asked to pay 38 million euros in damages.

INTESA SANPAOLO

The Italian bank Intesa Sanpaolo has received expressions of interest to buy its majority stake in highway operator A4 Holding, sources close to the matter said on Wednesday.

ARNOLDO MONDADORI EDITORE

The publisher said on Wednesday it now owned 100 percent of the Gruner+Jahr/Mondadori joint-venture, which publishes Italy’s most read magazine Focus, after buying the remaining half from a unit of German media group Bertelsmann.

BANCA SISTEMA

Makes debut on STAR segment.

