Italy - Factors to watch on July 9

The following factors could affect Italian markets on Thursday.

Reuters has not verified the newspaper reports, and cannot vouch for their accuracy. New items are marked with (*).

For a complete list of diary events in Italy please click on .

ECONOMY

A race to save Greece from bankruptcy and keep it in the euro gathered pace on Wednesday when Athens formally applied for a three-year loan and European authorities launched an accelerated review of the request.

European Central Bank President Mario Draghi cast doubt on the possibility of saving Greece from bankruptcy, adding he did not believe Russia would come to Athens’s rescue, according to comments in Italian financial daily Il Sole 24 Ore published on Thursday.

DEBT

Italy’s Treasury will offer up to 7.5 billion euros in bonds at an auction on Monday.

COMPANIES

BANCA MONTE DEI PASCHI DI SIENA

Outgoing Chairman Alessandro Profumo ruled out on Wednesday the possibility of a break up of the Italian bank and said it was unlikely for Monte Paschi to find a merger partner by July 26, a deadline to tell the European Central Bank what steps it has taken to facilitate a merger. * Papers mention various hypothesis for a potential successor for Profumo, including Dario Scannapieco and Massimo Tononi.

* SAIPEM, GAZPROM

Russia’s Gazprom GAZP.MM has cancelled a contract with Italian oil services group Saipem to build the first line of a gas pipeline beneath the Black Sea, the Russian state gas company said in a statement on Wednesday.

* ENEL GREEN POWER

Italy’s biggest renewable energy company Enel Green Power said on Thursday it had signed a long-term energy power purchase agreement with Endesa Chile worth up to $3.5 billion. The company also said it had begun construction of Chile’s largest solar photovoltaic plant, which will have a total installed capacity of 160 MW. EGP will be investing around $270 million in the new plant. * SALINI IMPREGILO

The builder said it had won another contract for construction of primary urban infrastructure in the residential area of Shamal in Qatar, with the project valued at 300 million euros.

FIAT CHRYSLER

Shares in Fiat Chrysler and other U.S. automakers’ fell in New York trade on Wednesday amid concerns of falling car sales in China, Russia and Brazil.

* BANCO POPOLARE, POPOLARE DI MILANO, UBI BANCA

Banco Popolare appears to have cooled on the idea of a marriage with Banca Popolare di Milano in favour of a potential tie-ups with unlisted lenders in other parts of the country and foundations such as Cariverona, Cariparo and Fondazione Venezia, according to the MF. A third idea would be a merger of equals with UBI Banca, the paper added.

* IPO, BOLOGNA AIRPORT

Italy’s Bologna airport operator said on Thursday it had priced its initial public offering at 4.50 euros ($4.99) per share, with the stock set to start trading on the bourse on July 14.

For Italian market data and news, click on codes in brackets:

20 biggest gainers (in percentage)............

20 biggest losers (in percentage).............

FTSE IT allshare index

FTSE Mib index........

FTSE Allstars index...

FTSE Mid Cap index....

Block trades..........

Stories on Italy...... IT-LEN

For pan-European market data and news, click on codes in brackets: European Equities speed guide................... FTSEurofirst 300 index.............................. DJ STOXX index...................................... Top 10 STOXX sectors........................... Top 10 EUROSTOXX sectors...................... Top 10 Eurofirst 300 sectors................... Top 25 European pct gainers....................... Top 25 European pct losers........................ Main stock markets: Dow Jones............... Wall Street report ..... Nikkei 225............. Tokyo report............ FTSE 100............... London report........... Xetra DAX............. Frankfurt market stories CAC-40................. Paris market stories... World Indices..................................... Reuters survey of world bourse outlook......... Western European IPO diary.......................... European Asset Allocation........................ Reuters News at a Glance: Equities............... Main currency report:...............................