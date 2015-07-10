Italy - Factors to watch on July 10

The following factors could affect Italian markets on Friday.

POLITICS

Italy’s parliament approved a fiercely contested reform of the country’s schools that Prime Minister Matteo Renzi says will invigorate the antiquated education system and help revive the economy.

ECONOMY

ISTAT releases May industrial output data (0800 GMT).

Shareholders in Italian state-holding Cassa Depositi e Prestiti (CDP) meet on Friday to appoint new top managers.

Economy Ministry on Thursday named Riccardo Barbieri Hermitte, formerly London-based Chief European Economist for the Japanese banking group Mizuho International, as its new chief economist.

(*) M&A

Ferrero CEO told la Repubblica in an interview the Italian confectionery group “must pursue alliances, mergers” and look beyond Europe in order to grow.

DEBT

Treasury sells 12-month BOT bills. Subscriptions close at 0900 GMT.

COMPANIES

FIAT CHRYSLER

Car maker said on Thursday it confirmed proposed separation of Ferrari from FCA did not and would not entail a change in the tax residence of Ferrari.

UNICREDIT

The CEO says the bank has approved opening of an office in Spain for its capital market business. He added he did not see contagion risk if Greece failed to reach a deal with international creditors.

(*) BANCA POPOLARE DELL‘EMILIA ROMAGNA

The cooperative bank said on Thursday its board would draw up a roadmap for the planned transformation into joint-stock company as its assets, worth 60.66 billion euros, are above the 8-billion euro limit allowed for cooperative lenders after a recent reform.

CREDITO EMILIANO

Bond buyback ends.

