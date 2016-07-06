Italy - Factors to watch on July 6

The following factors could affect Italian markets on Wednesday.

POLITICS

Italian Prime Minister Matteo Renzi did not intend to criticise European Central Bank Governor Mario Draghi in comments he made about Italy's Treasury in the 1990s when Draghi was working there, a government source said on Tuesday.

COMPANIES

BANKS

Italy's bank shares plunged on Tuesday, shaking the financial foundations of the euro zone's third-largest economy and threatening contagion to other EU nations.

BANCA MONTE DEI PASCHI DI SIENA

Italy's market watchdog Consob has banned short selling of shares in Banca Monte dei Paschi di Siena on Wednesday.

The lender is studying the possibility of a precautionary capital increase guaranteed by the state of around 2-3 billion euros and is seeking the approval from the European Commision for such move, Il Sole 24 Ore said. The government hopes to secure an agreement with the Commission in coming days, the paper adds.

The bank is expected to hold a special board meeting on Thursday to decide on a response to the requests presented by the ECB, several papers said.

The government sees a tie-up with UBI Banca as one of the few market solutions, Il Messaggero said. But UBI's CEO has made it clear the bad loan situation at Monte Paschi first needs to be resolved, it added.

Part of Monte Paschi's 47 billion euros of bad loans should be sold to a new fund called Giasone that will have a capital of 5-6 billion euros, La Repubblica said. There will then be a capital increase using convertible bonds.

The Treasury is ready to make a direct intervention in the lender's capital, Corriere della Sera said.

ATLANTIA

Atlantia said traffic on the motorways operated by its Italian unit Autostrada per l'Italia grew an annual 3.7 percent in the first 6 months. The number of passengers handled by its Rome airport unit Aeroporti di Roma grew an annual 2.8 percent in the first six months to 22 million.

TELECOM ITALIA

France's Iliad has agreed to create a fourth Italian mobile telecoms operator, it said on Tuesday, smoothing the way for CK Hutchison Holdings to merge its 3 Italia with Vimplelcom's Wind.

Iliad said that its founder and majority shareholder billionaire Xavier Niel would sell in "in the next few weeks" options in Telecom Italia that could have handed him a 15.1 percent stake in the Italian firm. (*) JP Morgan cut its rating on Telecom Italia to 'neutral' from overweight and its target price to 0.85 euros from 1.40 euros. (*) Il Sole 24 Ore cites rumours in the French press which mention talks between the heads of France's Vivendi and Orange on a possible deal that would also involve a swap of the stake Vivendi holds in Telecom Italia.

FIAT CHRYSLER (*) Barclays cut its target price on the stock to 5.5 euros from 10 euros.

ALITALIA

Chairman Luca Cordero di Montezemolo and CEO Cramer Ball speak before Chamber of Deputies Transport Committee on companies' perspectives (1200 GMT).

INDUSTRIA E INNOVAZIONE

Annual and extraordinary shareholders' meeting (1400 GMT).

TERNIENERGIA

Roadshow to present "HUB-Turn on the energy saving" (0830 GMT) in Rome.

YOOX NET-A-PORTER

Italian online fashion retailer Yoox Net-A-Porter expects to raise its adjusted core profit margin to between 11-13 percent by 2020 from 8 percent last year as it seeks to harness the potential offered by selling via mobile devices.

CEO Federico Marchetti holds news conference (0630 GMT) ahead of 'Group's Capital Markets Day' in London.

(*) IPO, ENAV IPO-ENAV.MI

The Treasury is expected to decide on Wednesday whether to proceed with a planned listing of the air traffic controller, Il Sole 24 Ore said.

