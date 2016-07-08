Italy - Factors to watch on July 8

The following factors could affect Italian markets on Friday.

ECONOMY

Banking association ABI holds annual meeting with President Antonio Patuelli, Bank of Italy Governor Ignazio Visco, Economy Minister Pier Carlo Padoan in Rome (0800 GMT).

DEBT

Treasury announces sale of BTP bonds, with relative amounts to be auctioned on July 13.

COMPANIES

BANCA MONTE DEI PASCHI DI SIENA

Italy's struggling Banca Monte dei Paschi di Siena BMPS.MI said it is working with the authorities to resolve once and for all the problem of bad loans that is undermining its recovery.

The bank is looking to offload the bad loans the ECB is asking it to sell in two weeks, Il Sole 24 Ore said. The aim is to sell 10 billion euros to the Atlante fund, it said.

The results and financial performance in the second quarter were "positive", confirming first quarter developments, the bank said.

The European Central Bank is carrying out a routine inspection at Italy's troubled lender Monte dei Paschi, two sources close to the matter said on Thursday.

(*) BANCA POPOLARE DELL'EMILIA

The bank will complete the sale of 450 million euros of bad loans soon and should offload another bad loan portfolio of 250-300 million euros by the end of the year, the lender's CEO Alessandro Vandelli said in an interview in MF. He said he was relaxed about stress test results due out at end-July.

ENI

The oil major has received expressions of interest to buy a stake in its giant Zohr gas field in Egypt and is on track to complete a deal in 2017, the FT said, citing CEO Claudio Descalzi. He also said he hoped to sell a stake in Eni's Mozambique gasfield by the end of this year.

ENEL

Enel wants to expand in the Mediterranean area, especially the south, CEO Francesco Starace said in an interview in La Stampa. The utility will open offices in Israel next week, he said. He confirmed the group's interest in Latin America and that it was looking at some companies up for sale in Brazil. He said the acquisition of a stake in broadband company Metroweb would go through.

RCS MEDIAGROUP

The publisher said its board unanimously judged the consideration offered by Cairo Commmunications in its bid on the group, although improved, is not adequate for RCS Shareholders.

It said on Thursday its core earnings (EBITDA) in the second quarter were more than 40 million euros, 13 million euros better than the same period last year.

Mediobanca said the International Media Holding consortium launching a takeover bid on RCS has waived the MAC (material adverse change) clause. Mediobanca is one of the investors of the consortium.

ENAV IPO-ENAV.MI

Italy decided to press ahead with the IPO of air traffic controller ENAV, putting a brave face on heightened market volatility triggered by Britain's vote to exit the European Union. It will sell up to 46.6 percent of ENAV in an IPO valuing the company at up to 1.896 billion euros.

HERA

Twelve Hera shareholders have completed a placement of 15.7 million shares, around 1.1 percent of the utility, via accelerated bookbuilding, raising around 37 million euros. UniCredit was sole bookrunner.

