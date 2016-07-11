Italy - Factors to watch on July 11

The following factors could affect Italian markets on Monday.

ECONOMY

ISTAT releases May industrial output (0800 GMT).

OECD releases May composite leading indicator (1000 GMT).

DEBT

Italy's Treasury said on Friday it would sell 5.5-7.5 billion euros over four bonds at an auction on July 13.

COMPANIES

BANKS (*) Italy's Economy Minister Pier Carlo Padoan will discuss a possible solution for the weaknesses of Italian banks at Eurogroup and Ecofin meetings on Monday and Tuesday in Brussels, Corriere della Sera reported on Monday. The newspaper adds that it is difficult that European finance ministers will reach a compromise on Tuesday.

The top EU court is likely to say later this month that the European Commission cannot use state aid rules to impose losses on private investors in a bank bailout, a ruling that would strengthen Italy and other countries in talks with Brussels.

Newspapers all speculate that bank rescue fund Atlante will soon take on an additional role to soak up bad loans from Monte dei Paschi di Siena. Banks that contributed to Atlante earlier this year are unwilling to add more cash. Il Sole 24 Ore said state lender Cassa Depositi e Prestiti (CDP) could contribute 500 million euros, with a similar sum coming from Sga, the Banco di Napoli bad bank. Insurers, pension funds and possibly foreign banks operating in Italy might also chip in.

BANCA MONTE DEI PASCHI DI SIENA (*) The Italian government think a public intervention in the Tuscan bank is a last resort solution, Italian junior minister Pier Paolo Baretta told Corriere della Sera on Monday, adding he is confident pribate investors will put such as Italian pension funds will inject money in Atlante fund.

In 1624, the Medici Grand Duke of Tuscany rushed to the defence of depositors of a bank that was by then already 152 years old, Monte dei Paschi di Siena, guaranteeing their savings at a time of economic crisis. Nearly 400 years later, Italian Prime Minister and fellow Tuscan Matteo Renzi aims to do something similar as the world's oldest bank and Italy's third-largest lender again threatens the region's savers.

(*) GENERALI

The Italian insurer should get back to the basics of insurance by cutting costs and improve underwriting, the new chief executive Philippe Donnet told Financial Times on Monday.

(*) BANCO POPOLARE, BANCA POPOLARE DI MILANO

Some foreign funds are betting on a failure of the merger between the two banks, la Repubblica reported on Monday, adding that these funds are interested in buying Banco Popolare's bad loans.

RCS MEDIAGROUP, CAIRO COMMUNICATION

The two rival bidders vying for RCS raised their bids on Friday in a last attempt to turn the tide in a long-running battle for control of the influential publisher.

Italy's antitrust authority on Friday gave its green light to the takeover offers launched on RCS by Cairo Communication and a consortium of RCS investors and Investindustrial. (*) Cairo Communication said on Monday it had obtained a revolving loan facility of 140 million euros ($154.59 million) from Intesa Sanpaolo in relation to its tender and share-swap offer on RCS Mediagroup shares.

TELECOM ITALIA

CK Hutchison Holdings and Vimpelcom are set to win EU antitrust approval for their deal to merge their rival Italian mobile network operators after agreeing concessions to help a new competitor, Iliad, break into the market, two people familiar with the matter said on Friday.

Swisscom's Italian broadband business Fastweb has called on the European Commission to review Iliad's proposal to create a fourth Italian mobile telecoms operator, Il Sole reported. Fastweb has questioned whether Iliad can guarantee the same level of investment and development that it had planned.

ENAV IPO-ENAV.MI

Canadian, Australian and U.S. infrastructure funds, including Macquarie, AMP, Icg and Axim, are ready to buy into the forthcoming IPO of air traffic controller ENAV, Il Sole 24 newspaper reported. The paper says ENAV will be protected twice over from unwelcome takeovers following the IPO. The company will be covered by the so-called "golden powers" that will let the government block hostile bids. In addition, voting rights will be frozen at a maximum 5 percent, regardless of the stake held by the investor.

ENEL

Amazon is in talks to buy three power stations from Italian utility Enel, including a nuclear power plant that never went into service, Corriere della Sera newspaper reported on Saturday. The paper said Amazon was looking for sites to construct a "server farm" for its cloud business.

A2A

Presents results and sustainability report with CEO Valerio Camerano, Chairman Giovanni Valotti (0730 GMT).

ASSITECA

Ordinary shareholders' meeting (1300 GMT).

PININFARINA

PF Holdings B.V. starts mandatory offer on Pininfarina shares as part of acquisition of the car designer; ends on July 29.

UNICREDIT

Ordinary board meeting.

