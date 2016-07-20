Italy - Factors to watch on July 20

The following factors could affect Italian markets on Wednesday.

ECONOMY

Reuters releases Q2 Italian economy poll (1020 GMT).

COMPANIES

(*) BANCA MONTE DEI PASCHI DI SIENA, UBI BANCA

The Tuscan bank is discussing a sale of Antonveneta - the bank it acquired in 2007 for 9 billion euros - to UBI Banca, Corriere della Sera reported adding the sale would also include a portfolio of bad loans.

Italy's government is considering tax incentives for banks that take part in the recapitalisation of Monte dei Paschi - either directly or by contributing to a new Atlante fund, la Repubblica reported.

A board meeting on Thursday is expected to discuss the bank's plan to offload bad debts ahead of a final decision on the matter on July 29, Il Sole 24 Ore reported.

Monte dei Paschi is determined to fill the capital gap that would ensue the sale of bad loans without any involvement of the state, Il Messaggero reported.

TELECOM ITALIA

Top management speaks before Senate Public Works Committee (1230 GMT).

FIAT CHRYSLER

Getting automakers to commit to new vehicle models in Canada will be a top union priority when contract talks kick off with Fiat Chrysler, Ford and General Motors in August, but with General Motors Co already pushing back, reaching consensus may not be easy.

John Elkann, FCA Chairman and Agnelli Foundation Deputy President, presents the foundation's 2015 social report in Turin (1230 GMT)

(*) ENEL

A July 20 deadline for exclusive talks between the Italian utility and owners of fibre optic firm Metroweb over a broadband venture will not be extended, a source close to the matter said. Enel is expected to discuss the deal at a board meeting on July 28.

CNH INDUSTRIAL

EU regulators imposed a record fine of 2.9 billion euros ($3.2 bln) against Europe's biggest truckmakers on Tuesday for colluding over 14 years to fix prices and delay adoption of cleaner engine emissions technology.

KI GROUP

Ordinary shareholders' meeting (1000 GMT).

BENI STABILI

Board meeting on H1 results.

FINCANTIERI

Board meeting on H1 results.

MID INDUSTRY CAPITAL

The company said its CEO and board chairman Mario Spongano has resigned with immediate effect.

