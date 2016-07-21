Italy - Factors to watch on July 21

The following factors could affect Italian markets on Thursday.

Reuters has not verified the newspaper reports, and cannot vouch for their accuracy. New items are marked with (*).

For a complete list of diary events in Italy please click on .

GENERAL

Italian President Sergio Mattarella meets Montenegro President Filip Vujanovic in Rome(1000 GMT).

DEBT

Treasury announces sale of BTPei and CTZ bonds, with relative amounts to be auctioned on July 26.

ECONOMY

An Italian regional court has suspended an electricity price hike that was due to come into force this month after national consumers group Codacons said the increase would cause "serious and irreparable damage" to families.

COMPANIES

BANCA MONTE DEI PASCHI DI SIENA

The lender is expected to hold a board meeting for a preliminary discussion of a plan, to be approved on July 29, to sell its bad loan portfolio and fill the ensuing capital gap.

(*) The European Central Bank will examine on Thursday a plan by Monte dei Paschi to sell its 26.6 billion euro gross bad loan portfolio for 7.7 billion euros, blowing a 2 billion euro hole in its accounts because the net book value of the loans is 9.7 billion euros.

Atlante would spend 1.7 billion euros for the riskier tranches of the notes issued by the securitisation vehicle that will buy the bad loans. A 6-billion euro 1-year loan from JP Morgan would initially fund the purchase of the senior tranche issued by the vehicle, Il Sole said.

Monte dei Paschi's advisers are working to set up a consortium to underwrite a cash call needed to fill the 2 billion euro gap and raise another 1.5-2.0 billion euros which the bank will use to increase the coverage of its non-performing exposures. The paper warned that the bank may need another 2 billion euros in capital if the ECB forced it to review its internal ratings models to factor in the lower prices at which it sold the bad loas.

ENI

The oil and gas group said on Wednesday it lost a gas price review arbitration against Holland's GasTerra and was notified of a provisional seizure by a Dutch court of a 1-billion euro stake in its Amsterdam based unit.

TELECOM ITALIA

The group said it won a 500 million euro contract to supply cloud services to Italy's public administration.

NJJ holding said that as of July 20 it holds, through Rock Investment, an aggregate optional position on Telecom Italia of less than 5 pct of the share capital and voting rights.

FIAT

The carmaker said on Wednesday it appointed Mark Chernoby as the Group's new Chief Technical Compliance Officer, a newly created role, overseeing regulatory compliance programs.

(*) UNICREDIT

Chairman Giuseppe Vita told la Repubblica daily that the bank's presence in Turkey has always been a success factor when asked about whether a crisis in the country meant UniCredit had lost its chance to sell local unit Yapi Kredi.

ENAV IPO-ENAV.MI

The air traffic controller's IPO ends.

The price range for its share sale has been tightened to between 3.2 and 3.5 euros per share from an initial range of 2.9-3.5 euros, two sources close to the matter said on Wednesday.

ENEL

China's Huadian is a main contender to buy Enel Russia's biggest power plant, the Vedomosti business daily reported on Thursday, citing sources.

TISCALI

The telecoms group said on Wednesday it had signed a partnership agreement with Enel Open Fiber (EOF) to collaborate in the rollout of an ultrafast broadband network across Italy.

FINCANTIERI

Conference call on H1 results (0700 GMT).

The company posted a profit of 7 million euros for the first six months of the year, down from 12 million euros a year ago. Their order intake at June 30 was worth 5.85 billion, up from 4.17 billion euros last year.

TOD'S

Board meeting on H1 revenues.

DAMIANI

Annual general meeting (1600 GMT).

IL SOLE 24 ORE

CEO Gabriele Del Torchio attends conference in Milan (0900 GMT).

For Italian market data and news, click on codes in brackets:

20 biggest gainers (in percentage)............

20 biggest losers (in percentage).............

FTSE IT allshare index

FTSE Mib index........

FTSE Allstars index...

FTSE Mid Cap index....

Block trades..........

Stories on Italy...... IT-LEN

For pan-European market data and news, click on codes in brackets: European Equities speed guide................... FTSEurofirst 300 index.............................. DJ STOXX index...................................... Top 10 STOXX sectors........................... Top 10 EUROSTOXX sectors...................... Top 10 Eurofirst 300 sectors................... Top 25 European pct gainers....................... Top 25 European pct losers........................ Main stock markets: Dow Jones............... Wall Street report ..... Nikkei 225............. Tokyo report............ FTSE 100............... London report........... Xetra DAX............. Frankfurt market stories CAC-40................. Paris market stories... World Indices..................................... Reuters survey of world bourse outlook......... Western European IPO diary.......................... European Asset Allocation........................ Reuters News at a Glance: Equities............... Main currency report:...............................