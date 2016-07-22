Italy - Factors to watch on July 22

The following factors could affect Italian markets on Friday.

ECONOMY

ISTAT releases May industry orders and sales data (0800 GMT); May retail sales data (0900 GMT); June non-EU foreign trade data (1000 GMT).

DEBT

Treasury announces sale of 6-month BOT bills, with relative amounts to be auctioned on July 27.

COMPANIES

ITALIAN BANKS

A state-funded backstop would be "very useful" in helping Italian banks sell down some of their bad loans that have hampered their ability to lend, European Central Bank President Mario Draghi said on Thursday.

The Bank of Italy has received at least three binding offers for four small Italian banks that were rescued from bankruptcy in November after a deadline to submit bids expired on Thursday afternoon, a source close to the matter said.

(*) Italy's banking association president Antonio Patuelli said Draghi's words have "opened a new phase", moving away from the past policies of selling bad loans immediately and at any cost, Corriere della Sera reported in an interview. Patuelli added that he is confident that the level of bad loans in the Italian banking system in the first semester of the year has fallen.

BANCA MONTE DEI PASCHI

The European Central Bank examined on Thursday a plan by Monte dei Paschi to sell bad loans, three sources close to the matter said, as Italy's third-largest bank works to comply with a regulatory demand to strengthen its balance sheet.

(*)A plan for Monte dei Paschi will be approved ahead of July 29, when results of European stress tests will be unveiled, but it is not likely that the Italian government will adopt measures before July 30 or 31, Corriere della Sera reported.

(*)The Monte dei Paschi dossier has landed on the table of the Investor Committee of banking fund Atlante, which has started analysing the main points of the operations, particularly the price of the acquisition, il Sole 24Ore reported.

(*) Several Italian newspapers said one of the main issues the ECB must assess is the bank's internal risk models used to set the price sale of the bad loans.

TOD'S

Sales at the Italian luxury group fell 3.4 percent to 498 million euros for the first half of 2016.

ENAV IPO-ENAV.MI

Italy's treasury said on Thursday it had set a price of 3.30 euros per share for the air traffic controller in an initial public offering that would bring up to 834 million euros ($919 million) to its coffers.

The initial public offering drew orders from around 250 institutional investors, one source involved in the deal said.

ENEL

Italian power utility Enel said on Thursday the group's net production in the first six months of the year was 128,178 GWh, down 8 percent from last year.

(*) RCS MEDIAGROUP, CAIRO COMMUNICATION

Cairo Communication said on Friday that all the banks financing RCS MediaGroup will give up their option to request advanced reimbursement of debt after the change of control at the Milan-based publisher.

Italy's market regulator Consob will meet again on Friday morning to decide on the winning takeover bid by Cairo Communication, la Repubblica reported, after the consortium that lost the bid requested Consob's intervention on the matter.

In turn, Cairo Communication's lawyers are evaluating the possibility of filing a counter-complaint, il Sole 24Ore reported.

(*) TELECOM ITALIA

The company has started a procedure by which 170 managers will leave the company, with those who have matured pension requirements given priority, il Sole 24Ore reported.

JUVENTUS

Juventus FC SpA has signed an agreement with GNK Dinamo Zagreb for permanent acquisition of player Marko Pjaca for 23 million euros.

BB BIOTECH

Board meeting on H1 results.

GRUPPO WASTE ITALIA

Annual general meeting (0900 GMT).

