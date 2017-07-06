The following factors could affect Italian markets on Thursday.

DEBT

Italy's Treasury said on Wednesday it will assign up to 2 billion euros of a Feb. 2033 bond in an exchange auction on July 7, 2017.

ECONOMY

EU Commission Budget Commissioner Gunther Oettinger speaks before Senate and Chamber of Deputies Budget committees (1130 GMT).

Ministerial conference on "A Shared Responsibility for a Common Goal: Solidarity and Security" with ministers from Libya, Niger, Tunisia, Egypt, Chad, Ethiopia, Sudan, Germany, Austria, Spain, France, Netherlands, Malta, Estonia, European Union's foreign policy chief Federica Mogherini, assistant high commissioner for protection at the UNHCR Volker Turk (0730 GMT); followed by news conference (1030 GMT) in Rome.

Anti-corruption authority ANAC President Raffaele Cantone presents annual report in Rome (0900 GMT).

Italy's aerospace and defence companies association AIAD holds conference on "Perspectives, risks and opportunities of the Italian defence industry", with Defence minister Roberta Pinotti, Leonardo CEO Alessandro Profumo and Fincantieri CEO Giuseppe Bono.

COMPANIES

EXPERT SYSTEM

Extraordinary shareholders' meeting (1300 GMT).

