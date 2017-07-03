The following factors could affect Italian markets on Monday.
POLITICS
Milan, "Innovation Summit 2017 in Fashion, Automotive and
Tourism Sectors", opening with video message by Prime Minister
Paolo Gentiloni, expected attendees include Gucci Chairman and
CEO Marco Bizzarri, Pirelli CEO Marco Tronchetti
Provera (1230 GMT).
ECONOMY
Markit/ADACI releases June PMI manufacturing (0745 GMT).
ISTAT releases May unemployment data (0800 GMT).
Transport Ministry releases June car sales data (1600 GMT).
June state sector borrowing requirement data.
COMPANIES
BANCA CARIGE
Expected to hold board meeting today or on July 4.
AS ROMA
The Rome-based soccer club signed a contract on Friday with
Sassuolo Calcio for the permanenet acquisition of Lorenzo
Pellegrini for 10 million euros.
Trade ex-dividend: CDR ADVANCE CAPITAL of 0.028
euro per A category share and 0.004328 euro per B category
share; FIDIA of 0.20 euro per share; LA DORIA
of 0.18 euro per share; PLT ENERGIA of 0.1003 euro
per share.
