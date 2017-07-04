The following factors could affect Italian markets on Tuesday.

ECONOMY

Rome, welfare institute INPS presents annual report with President Tito Boeri (0900 GMT).

PWC presents report on "The Italian Npl Market: the Place to Be" in Milan (0900 GMT).

COMPANIES

BANCA CARIGE

Italy's Banca Carige approved a series of measures aimed at rebuilding its balance sheet on Monday, including a cash call of up to 500 million euros and a 1.2 billion euro sale of bad loans.

UNICREDIT

UniCredit said it had successfully concluded the disposal of Pioneer Investments to Amundi. It made a capital gain of about 2.1 billion euros on the sale to increase fully-loaded CET 1 ratio by around 84 basis points.

FIAT CHRYSLER

Italian car sales rose 12.88 percent in June and Fiat Chrysler's market share in Italy was 28.56 percent from 29.32 percent in May.

Celebrate 60th anniversary of Fiat 500 with top management in Turin (0845 GMT).

ATLANTIA

The group said it had called an extraordinary shareholder meeting on August 2 to vote on a capital increase to fund the bid on Spain's Abertis.

UNIPOL, UNIPOLSAI

Fitch said that Unipol Gruppo and UnipolSai ratings are not affected by the group's reorganisation of insurance operations and by the banking unit's restructuring plan.

PIRELLI

Deputy Executive Chairman and CEO Marco Tronchetti Provera attends a book presentation on Pirelli's advertising in Milan (1700 GMT).

RAI

State broadcaster RAI presents "2017 Autumn Broadcast Programming" in Rome (1800 GMT).

